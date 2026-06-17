RAEGAN Releases New Single ‘CRYING IS A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND’

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Singer-songwriter REAGAN, whose musical style is a blend of pop with the theatricality of Broadway, has released her latest single, ‘CRYING IS A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND." The track is featured on her forthcoming EP ‘RAEGAN CORE.' Listen to it below.

"'CRYING IS A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND' is my Disney princess moment," says RAEGAN. "It's about realising that after every heartbreak, every rejection, every night spent feeling abandoned, you still have yourself. There's comfort in that. Crying becomes less about sadness and more about coming home to yourself. I wanted it to feel like the emotional climax of a musical. The moment where everything breaks open and somehow becomes beautiful."

The upcoming EP aims to be "a love letter to outsiders, theatre kids, and anyone who's ever been told to tone it down, only to turn it up louder." The release follows RAEGAN's recent rendition of SZA's "Kill Bill" for GRAMMY.com. She has accumulated more than 1.8 million video views and over 3.8 million global streams to date.

The RAEGAN CORE rollout has already delivered several releases, including the title track “RAEGAN CORE,” “THE ANGEL OF LOS ANGELES,” “LONGING + LAMENT,” and “BALLAD OF A PRESCHOOL DROPOUT," co-written with Bonnie McKee.

A singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and dancer, RAEGAN gained prominence with her viral debut “Tim Burton," which earned over one million likes on TikTok and ignited a cult following. She followed with her debut EP F*CK RAEGAN, which featured the single "COINS" and breakout track "MEAN." She has also toured with Autoheart and Jazmin Bean.

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