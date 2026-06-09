EXIT FESTIVAL to Launch Two Free Festivals in Montenegro With Peggy Gou, Charlotte de Witte & More

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EXIT to Montenegro has unveiled the lineup for two major electronic music festivals taking place on Montenegro's Adriatic coast this summer, featuring artists including Charlotte de Witte, Peggy Gou, Jamie Jones, Argy, Stephan Bodzin, Monolink, Maceo Plex, Enrico Sangiuliano, Hugel, John Newman, Awen, and more.

The festival series will take place across two weekends, beginning with the Long Beach Edition in Ulcinj from July 3-6, followed by the Sea Dance Edition in Budva from August 28-31.

The first event will be held at Long Beach (Velika Plaža) in Ulcinj, one of Europe's longest sandy beaches. The July lineup will feature Argy, Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Monolink, Stephan Bodzin, Awen, and additional artists. Organizers say the event will focus on a stripped-back festival experience centered on music, nature, sports, and the coastal environment.

"Under the tagline: 'No LED, no SFX, no BS! Just pure music, sunsets, and sea,' we're returning to the roots of club culture at a time when production often overshadows the music," organizers said.

The second festival weekend will take place at Bečići Beach in Budva, Montenegro's tourism center, from August 28-31. Headliners include Charlotte de Witte, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Enrico Sangiuliano, and John Newman, who will present his new live show. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

Warm-up events will precede both festival weekends, running July 1-3 in Ulcinj and August 24-27 in Budva.

The programming draws heavily from the electronic music legacy of EXIT Festival's renowned Dance Arena. Both events are part of EXIT Festival's World Tour 2026 initiative and are designed to help extend Montenegro's tourism season.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić previously stated that the project is expected to generate more than 210,000 overnight stays and over €40 million in tourism revenue.

Both festivals will be free to attend with advance registration.

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