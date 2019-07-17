Quicksilver Daydream Share New Track 'Into The Night'

Quicksilver Daydream have shared their new single "Into The Night". Last month they announced their new LP Fly Oblivion and shared the track "Warmth Of Other Suns" on Glide Magazine. The LP will be out 8/9.

Quicksilver Daydream is a psychedelic-folk band comprised of Adam Lytle, Alex Bayer, Alf Lenni Erlandsen, Brett Banks, and Glenn Forsythe.

Their recordings paint sweeping, symbolic landscapes, conjuring worlds that vibrate between the hallucinatory and nostalgic. The band draws from a deep pool of influences, owing as much to early psychedelic pioneers Pearls Before Swine as they do to the compositions of Ennio Morricone.

Formed by Lytle, as a DIY recording project, the Brooklyn-based band released their debut LP Echoing Halls in June 2017. A collection of songs the press called "a web of folk grace and psych theatricality, a spinning whirlwind of gothic intentions and languid melodies" (Pickard, Nooga.com) and "a tour-de-force psychedelic outing...tinged with glimpses of sunshine" (Matteo, ScenesMedia.com).

Fly Oblivion,?Quicksilver?Daydream's sophomore LP was co-produced by the band and Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, The Drums), recorded at Seaside Lounge, and mixed at Schenke's Studio Windows. The album was mastered by Josh Bonati (Amen Dunes, Zola Jesus).

Fly Oblivion - Tracklisting

01. Into The Night

02. Immortal Blue

03. Hang On

04. Warmth Of Other Suns

05. Forever



06. Turn It Around



07. Infinite Range



08. Silent Gaze



09. Realm Of Light



10. Voyager





