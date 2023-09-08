Purple Disco Machine, Duke Dumont & Nothing But Thieves Drop 'Something on My Mind'

Grammy award winning DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine has joined forces with Duke Dumont and Nothing But Thieves to release their new single ‘Something On My Mind’.

The dynamic collaboration showcases a twist on Purple Disco Machine’s signature style, leaning into electronic indie pop with shimmering synth textures, a bubbling electro bassline, and Nothing But Thieves’ unmistakable sound. The unique blend of genres is further enhanced with production by Nothing But Thieves’ Dom Craik and chart-topping producer Duke Dumont, whose friendship with Purple Disco Machine was born out of playing shows together over the years.

The track is accompanied with a super slick visual directed by Denisha Anderson at Caviar. Featuring cameo appearances as hijacked hostages from Nothing But Thieves and Purple Disco Machine, the video takes viewers from high-speed joyrides to robbing restaurants as fiery, romantic sparks take centre stage.

Purple Disco Machine has been at the forefront of a disco revival, earning accolades and chart success with his infectious grooves. His recent collaboration with Kungs ‘Substitution’, so far achieved over 110 millions streams worldwide, becoming another massive European airplay hit (#2 in Europe), and Gold status in Italy, The Netherlands, France, Belgium and Hungary.

With an impressive track record that includes Grammy wins and remixes for a multitude of acclaimed artists, Purple Disco Machine has solidified his position as a trailblazer in electronic music.

Having recently received a Grammy for Best Remix Performance on Lizzo's 'About Damn Time,' Purple Disco Machine continues to ride a wave of incredible success. The electronic virtuoso has established himself as a chart-topping artist through his collaborations with Sophie and the Giants on tracks including 'Hypnotized', ‘In The Dark' and 'Paradise' as well as achieving numerous multi-platinum singles with the likes of Eyelar and Moss Kena.

Alongside these achievements, Purple Disco Machine has consistently delivered a series of dancefloor favorites including 'Body Funk', ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’, 'Rise', 'Playbox’ and recent single ‘Bad Company’.

Southend five-piece Nothing But Thieves are known for their impactful alt rock sound, insightful lyricism and powerful vocals, and they add a dynamic edge to the track, which is one of the few artist collaborations they have done. The band recently released their new album ‘Dead Club City’, which charted at #1 in the UK, adding to their collection of accolades, which includes multiple gold and platinum records.

This summer, the band have been touring festivals across the UK and Europe ahead of almost a completely sold out headline North American and UK tour this Autumn, and a European tour next year, which includes two shows at both London’s Wembley Arena and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and 6 shows across Germany.

While Duke Dumont’s focus is purely on artistry and building a world-beating live show, he’s still in the habit of making outrageously successful music commercially in the process. His worldwide streaming numbers literally stretch into the billions, over 4 billion to be precise, making him one of the most successful producers of electronic music on the planet.

Monster tracks such as ‘The Chant’, ‘Ocean Drive’, ‘The Power’, ‘Red Light Green Light’, ‘I Got U’ and ‘Need U (100%)’ have been detonating clubs and parties, and continue to do so, for the last decade. Upon release, ‘I Got U’ and ‘Need U (100%)’ went to #1 in the UK single charts.

The concept for a collaboration blossomed from a mutual respect shared between Purple Disco Machine, Duke Dumont and Nothing But Thieves. Purple Disco Machine has long been an admirer of the indietronica sound, which is evidenced by his remixes for artists like Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, Balthazar, New Order and Royal Blood.

When Nothing But Thieves approached Purple Disco Machine with a request to remix a track from their latest album, Purple Disco Machine had a different proposition in mind – instead, proposing the idea of creating something entirely original together. With this, the band eagerly joined forces, resulting in the birth of 'Something On My Mind.'

After already playing a run of multiple headline DJ sets across the globe earlier this year Purple Disco Machine will play his first ever headline show in his home city of Dresden on September 15th. The sold out 5,000 capacity show will feature guest appearances by many of the collaborating artists from his hit records. With more than 80 shows to play in 2023 he will then travel to the USA, Canada, Europe and Mexico to spread some more disco love across the planet.

‘Something On My Mind’ is out now and is set to be one of the biggest anthems of 2023.

Purple Disco Machine Upcoming Tour Dates

15/09 Purple Disco Machine & Guests @ Junge Garde, Dresden, DE

22/09 Echostage, Washington DC

23/09 Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, NV

24/09 Brooklyn Mirage (Day + Night Show), Brooklyn, NY

29/09 Midway Pre-Party, San Francisco, CA

30/09 Portola at Pier 80, San Francisco, CA

01/10 Shrine Outdoors w/ Chromeo, Los Angeles, CA

13/10 Tomorrowland, Sao Paolo, BR

14/10 Madero Broadwalk, Buenos Aires, AR

21/10 AMF @ ADE, Amsterdam, NL

28/10 Elrow @ Fabrik, Madrid, ES

02/11 Travel With Pride @ Belmond VSEO Train

03/11 Duplex Club, Prague, CZ

10/11 Gasometer, Vienna, AT

11/11 Dogana, Innsbruck, AT

19/11 Dreamfields, Guadalajara, MX

About Purple Disco Machine

So ingrained in his identity, Tino Piontek’s artist name Purple Disco Machine is a deliberate homage to his funk hero Prince and the dance flair of Gloria Estefan’s Miami Sound Machine. While the sonic identity of Purple Disco Machine grew up in the clubs of East Germany, where his passion for disco and house flourished, he has since evolved to become an all-encompassing radio and streaming king.

A suitable title for an artist with over 1 billion streams and multiple European Airplay Chart toppers across his catalogue with hits such as ‘Hypnotized’, ‘Fireworks’, ‘Dopamine’, and ‘In The Dark’ and 'Substitution'. Beyond the radio, he has proven to be a club favorite among DJs across the world as the #2 best-selling Beatport Artist of all time with dance floor heaters such as ‘Body Funk’ ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’, ‘Playbox’, and ‘Devil In Me feat Duane Harden & Joe Killing-ton’.

A Grammy Award winner with a remix of Lizzo’s ‘ About Damn Time’, Purple Disco Machine has had huge success with multiple high-profile remixes for the likes of Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Foals, Calvin Harris, Sir Elton John & Britney Spears, Fatboy Slim, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Diplo & SIDEPIECE and many more.

Proving his passion for the intimacy of the dancefloor the acclaimed producer played more than 160 shows in 2022/23 across Europe, the United States, and South America, with festival appearances at Coachella, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Ushuaia Ibiza and Dreamland Pride in Central Park New York. A dedicated performer and a hit-maker extraordinaire, his influence on the global dance scene will be felt for generations to come.

About Nothing But Thieves

Nothing But Thieves are Conor Mason (vocals, guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitars), Dominic Craik (guitars, keyboard), Philip Blake (bass guitar) and James Price (drums). The past few years have been quite a ride for the band, amassing over 1.2 million worldwide album sales, 2 billion worldwide streams and 250 million video views, alongside achieving their first UK #1 album with new record ‘Dead Club City’. Both of the first two singles from their new album, ‘Welcome to the DCC’ and ‘Overcome’, were A-List on Radio 1 and Radio X and the band recently performed both tracks at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee alongside performing ‘Overcome’ on Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

They have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound and achieved global success with multiple gold and platinum records around the world, including the UK, Australia, Russia, Netherlands, South Korea and Poland.

In 2020, they released their third album ‘Moral Panic’, which charted at #3 achieving over 320 million streams and saw support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Virgin Radio and Radio X alongside winning Best Indie Act at Global Radio’s 2021 Awards. They followed this later that year with ‘Moral Panic II’, with both projects forming ‘Moral Panic (The Complete Edition)’ in 2021.

‘Moral Panic’ followed their 2018 EP ‘What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way’, their 2017 acclaimed album ‘Broken Machine’, which charted at #2 in the UK album chart, and their debut self-titled album ‘Nothing But Thieves’.

The band toured ‘Moral Panic’ in 2021 and 2022 with headline shows and festival dates in both the UK and Europe, including their biggest ever London headline show at O2 Arena and a 17,000 headline show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, alongside a live support slot with The Rolling Stones in Lyon. With a well-earned reputation for their energetic, impassioned, and infinite live shows, theirs is a live show not to be missed.

About Duke Dumont

While Dumont’s focus is purely on artistry and building a world-beating live show, he’s still in the habit of making outrageously successful music commercially in the process. His worldwide streaming numbers literally stretch into the billions. Over 4 billion to be precise, making him one of the most successful producers of electronic music on the planet.

Monster tracks such as ‘The Chant’, ‘Ocean Drive’, ‘The Power’, ‘Red Light Green Light’, ‘I Got U’ and ‘Need U (100%)’ have been detonating clubs and parties, and continue to do so, for the last decade. Upon release, ‘I Got U’ and ‘Need U (100%)’ went to #1 in the UK single charts.

Shortly after, ‘Won't Look Back’ charted at #2, a feat almost unheard of for dance producers at the time.Fast forward to present day, Dumont is indignantly multi-faceted. His For Club Play Only singles series, which he’s been releasing for over a decade.

You only have to look at his jaw dropping 2022 Coachella live set to get a sense of how some of Dumont’s most recent tracks are proving to be some of his biggest. In fact, despite having a solid decade of chart-topping hits behind him and being one of dance music’s most consistent forces, Dumont is only just beginning to peak.

Happiness and success seemingly go hand-in-hand for Dumont as he moves forward into a significant new chapter in his already illustrious career. While based in LA, his Las Vegas Zouk residency has allowed him to shape, hone and perfect his hugely impressive live show, while creating unique and bespoke music for inclusion in it.