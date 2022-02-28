Puppy Release New Single 'Shame'

London rock band, PUPPY, have released heir incredible and introspective brand new single 'Shame' through Rude Records. Following on from both 'The Kiss' (currently zooming past 100,000 streams on Spotify) and the Brooklyn Vegan approved '...And Watched it Glow', 'Shame' shows a different side to PUPPY, with its sombre and spooky tone.

"'Shame' is possibly our favorite song on the album (although they're all stone-cold rippers). It marks a big step forward for us creatively in our minds because you've still got all the hallmarks of our "sound" (sweet harmony guitars, sad boi lyrics), but set against these big snappy groove between the drums and bass. We wanted you to be able to blast it out your low rider with the windows down whilst analyzing your life choices and maybe crying a bit." - PUPPY

The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album 'Pure Evil', which will be released on May 6 through Rude Records. The album is now available for pre-order and pre-save here.

'Pure Evil' is an album created, like so much music and art the last few years, from a forced upon circumstance. Whilst obviously not influencing any of it in any way, the current pandemic has certainly created a specific path for PUPPY and this brilliant album, for good and bad.

Vocalist and guitarist Jock Norton explains a bit about marrying creative drive with a global health meltdown, "We had to dig fairly deep to find the purpose in doing any of it, because the global narrative was rightly shifted to more important things. But I think to be honest that sort of introspection had filtered through into other aspects of our lives, so being able to record this album sort of gave us a bit of purpose and something to cling on to. Ultimately for us we wanted to feel engaged and productive and useful, even if it was only for ourselves and each other. Like I said, there'd be times when it would feel a bit meaningless, but getting to a place where you're comfortable with that and happy to let the work be its own reward really helped us grow as a band and as people I think."

Summing up this wonderful new album, and the struggle to create and carry on during all of *this*, Jock puts it neatly and perfectly, "To us the whole thing feels like a time capsule of this weird limbo period and I think that comes across on the album, or at least I hope it does. Postcards from the edge or whatever."

Listen to the new single here: