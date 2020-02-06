Post Animal Shares New Song & Video 'How Do You Feel'

Chicago's Post Animal will release their remarkable sophomore album Forward Motion Godyssey next week on Polyvinyl, and today they share one more single before it drops. Showcasing the band's ability to craft an epic slowburner that seamlessly blends synth-pop with their psych-inspired prog sound, the expansive "How Do You Feel" is out now alongside a Pooneh Ghana-directed music video. The band says the track "explores the confusion and eventual acceptance of complicated emotions," and it follows the previously released "Safe Or Not", "Schedule," and "Fitness," which have already received support from the likes of The FADER, NPR Music, Billboard, and many more. Ghana says the video "presents a story of having a dream, and the ups and downs of chasing it, but never giving up on it. It touches on the ideas of sheer ambition, self reflection, nostalgia, growing older, and how one may decide to approach their life in result of all this. It's an epic internal journey-a godyssey, even!-for our main character, who wouldn't and couldn't do anything else with her life, even if it is a struggle, at times."

Post Animal will kick off a massive FMG tour, starting next week with Cage The Elephant in the UK/EU starting in just a few weeks, and a stateside headline run shortly after. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Post Animal released their critically acclaimed self-written, performed and produced debut album When I Think Of You In A Castle last year via Polyvinyl, and will release Forward Motion Godyssey on February 14th. Written in eight days in the majestic Big Sky, Montana and co-produced by the band's Dalton Allison and collaborator Adam Thein, Forward Motion Godyssey finds the band endlessly shapeshifting as they explore new sonic touchstones and expand on their psych-rock origins. "Making this record, we wanted to go extreme in a lot of different directions-we wanted to be as poppy as we've ever been, as over-the-top as we've ever been, as grandiose and heavy and dramatic as we've ever been," says drummer Wesley Toledo. Now a five-piece (co-founder Joe Keery has since taken a key role on Stranger Things and left the lineup, though he continues to collaborate with his former bandmates in various side projects as time permits), Post Animal is deeply rooted in brotherhood, dating back to a near-lifelong friendship between Allison and Matt Williams. The band's profound closeness is evident across the entire record, from their undeniable musical chemistry and their most emotionally revealing lyrics yet, making this a gracefully complex and cohesive record which rewards with every listen. Pre-order Forward Motion Godyssey HERE and HERE.

Post Animal is: Dalton Allison (bass), Jake Hirshland (guitar/keyboard), Javi Reyes (guitar), Wesley Toledo (drums), and Matt Williams (guitar), with all members rotating on vocals.

Tour Dates

02/16 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds %

02/17 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %

02/18 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

02/19 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse %

02/20 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy %

02/21 - London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

02/22 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace %

02/24 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar

02/25 - Paris, France @ Supersonic

02/26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

02/27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

02/28 - Berlin, Germany @ Maze

03/10 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03/11 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/12 - Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom

03/13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Putnam Place

03/14 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/17 - Washington, DC @ DC9

03/18 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

03/19 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

03/20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory

03/21 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/24 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

03/25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

03/26 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/27 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/28 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Echoes Festival

04/01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/03 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

04/07 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/09 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04/11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/14 - Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

04/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/16 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/17 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/24 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

% w/ Cage the Elephant, SWMRS

Photo Credit: Marie Renaud





