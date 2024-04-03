Position Music Signs Tinashe To Worldwide Publishing Deal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced that Tinashe has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Position Music. As part of the deal, Position Music will administer the publishing rights to the R&B singer’s latest record BB/ANG3L along with future releases.

Tinashe is a multi-platinum singer, writer, and producer who fuses innovative sounds across R&B, pop, and hip-hop. Her notable collaborators include Britney Spears, Calvin Harris, Charli XCX, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, and more. Tinashe recently wrapped up the East Coast leg of the BB/ANG3L headlining tour and is slated to perform at Coachella on April 12 and 19. Currently, Tinashe boasts over 6.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has amassed over 2.3 billion total streams across platforms. BB/ANG3L is Tinashe’s fastest-growing streaming album to date, with the hit single “Needs” generating over 25 million global streams since its release in the fall of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my partnership with Position Music,” says Tinashe. “Mark Chipello, Tyler Bacon, Delmar Powell, and the whole Position Music team have been so supportive already, and they really understand and want to champion my vision for my music. Being an indie artist, it's so important to me to have a team that wants to be just as much a part of the process as I am. I can’t wait for my fans to hear what I’ve been working on!” says Tinashe.

Tinashe is managed by Simonne Solitro of Roc Nation. On the record label side, Tinashe is signed to Nice Life Recording Company.

“I’m very excited for our new partnership between Tinashe and Position Music. Their team’s hands-on and artist-tailored approach was the most alluring feature of their company’s ethos. Tinashe has continually been an incredible CEO and collaborative partner in all facets of her business, especially when it comes to her music. I'm truly looking forward to our collaboration with the strong team behind Position Music and being able to find more ways to amplify Tinashe’s music,” says Solitro.

Tinashe joins a Position music publishing roster that includes Cannons, Jack LaFrantz, ¿Téo?, Austin Powerz, Brandyn Burnette, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Evalyn, Joe Kearns, John “Feldy” Feldman, Judah & the Lion, Krupa, KANNER, No Love For The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Yonatan Watts, and more.