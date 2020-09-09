Porter Robinson Shares 'Mirror' Video

Watch the video below!

Acclaimed producer and songwriter Porter Robinson shares the music video for his latest track, "Mirror," today-watch it below. "Mirror" is the third track to be released from Robinson's forthcoming full length, Nurture.

In the video, Robinson uses Live2D face-tracking technology to map his own facial movements onto the hand drawn avatar, capturing his own live expressions and performance of the song. The hand drawn avatar is available as an AR filter today-try it here and watch Robinson's demo here-following the last filter for "Something Comforting," which racked up more than 1 million impressions.

"Mirror," which Billboard called "a dance track with a beating heart and grandiose ambitions," follows the DJ NOT PORTER ROBINSON and Anamanaguchi remixes of "Get Your Wish." "Mirror" marks the third offering from Nurture, following "Something Comforting," which finds Robinson in a moment of "melancholic introspection" swaying "between heavily layered production and subdued instrumentation" according to UPROXX, and the original version of "Get Your Wish," praised by The FADER as "a skittish glimmer of a track that climbs its way up to total euphoria."

In May, Robinson put on the Secret Sky streaming festival, marking his first performance of 2020. The 14-hour livestream event, which Robinson created as a way to introduce his vast audience to new artists and give his favorite musicians a platform to perform, featured sets by G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna AI, Madeon, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi and several others. The livestream was broadcasted via a digital auditorium built with state-of-the-art technology and attracted more than 4 million viewers, with the Youtube chat peaking at 8,813 chats per second during Robinson's performance of the previously unheard "Look at the Sky."

At age 18, the North Carolina-based producer and songwriter burst onto the scene in 2010 with a specifically magnetic brand of electro-house beats. His debut album Worlds was released four years later in 2014 to widespread critical and commercial success, establishing Robinson as a mainstay of electronic pop and a deft crafter of "gorgeous textures, contemplative storytelling and remarkably sharp melodies," as The New York Times remarked. The album's success eventually gave Robinson the chance to create his own music festival, Oakland's Second Sky, a sell-out two-day event that launched last year.

Following the major success of his debut album, Robinson released the acclaimed single "Shelter" with Madeon in 2016, followed by a Shelter Live Tour spanning 43 dates and five continents. The following year, in an attempt to display his growing interest in interdisciplinary art and Y2K trance, Robinson began releasing music under a new alias, Virtual Self, which lead to his first Grammy nomination for the hit single "Ghost Voices."

