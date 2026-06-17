Pop-Rock Artist Cami Clune Sets New Album 'Should Be Sleeping'

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Pop-rock artist Cami Clune has shared details of her forthcoming seven-track album, should be sleeping, which will be released on Friday, July 10. The project fuses pop, rock, and country influences along with theatrical storytelling.

Following her latest single from the album, “Screwloose” (May 22), the announcement arrives alongside the official music video for “Your Favorite Song” from the project, released on January 30, 2026. Written by Cami Clune and Nicholas Chiari, the video was filmed in Buffalo, NY, at Rec Room, and leans into a ‘70s style aesthetic. Check it out below.

“‘Your Favorite Song’ is about that complicated feeling of not wanting someone to be yours anymore, but also not wanting them completely off the line,” Clune shares. “You know the relationship is over, but there's still a part of you that hates seeing them move on — especially when they end up with the one person you hoped they wouldn't. Since ‘Somebody Else’ by The 1975 was both a song I played often and an ex's favorite song I sang, it felt like a fitting little easter egg to reference in the track.”

“‘should be sleeping’ is a collection of songs written primarily during the summer of 2023, as I was navigating the end of my first long-term relationship and falling for someone who ultimately wasn’t who I thought they were," explains Clune. "The album explores heartbreak, hope, limerence, and the late-night thoughts that come with trying to make sense of change. More than anything, it’s a snapshot of a season that shaped me into who I am today.”

The project features production and mixing from Keegan Ferrell, with mastering by Fred Miller, alongside a group of collaborators including Kyle May, Katlin Owen, Nicholas Chiari, Tucker Richmond, Hamilton Belk, Matt Kelly, and Grant Michaels.

Raised in the suburbs of Buffalo, New York, Cami Clune grew up immersed in music, musical theatre, and performance from an early age. She was first introduced to national audiences as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice (Season 19), where she earned a rare four-chair turn and coach block. Since then, she has served as the official anthem singer for the Buffalo Sabres and performed for the Buffalo Bills, NASCAR events, and SailGP competitions, while creating music that blends pop, rock, and country influences. In 2024, she starred in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years at Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre alongside The Voice semi-finalist Joshua Vacanti.

SHOULD BE SLEEPING TRACK LISTING:

“Screwloose”

“Your Favorite Song”

“Rewind”

“Let’s Run Away”

“Summer Fantasy”

“Cute”

“To The Grave”

Photo Credit: Josh Rochelle

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