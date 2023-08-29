Poolside Releases New Single With Cut Copy's Ben Browning

A seductive swing plus all the sweet things that make a straight-up, easy-to-love song sums up the vibe of Poolside’s newest single “Ride With You,” out today, August 29 (Ninja Tune/Counter Records).

Here Poolside, which is the recording project of producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise teams with Cut Copy bassist Ben Browning and turns “Ride With You” into a co-write of new and nostalgia as island rhythms and steel drums ripple beneath Browning’s echoing vocals. Look for the song to appear on Poolside’s upcoming studio album Blame It All On Love.

Perfectly translating the song into visuals, the accompanying music video to “Ride With You” features Paradise, Browning and members of the Poolside live band. Colorful retro scenes of couples riding motorcycles through town match the synesthesia of the song itself. Full of vibrant colors, trippy transitions and romantic imagery, the “Ride With You” music video transports viewers to sensory oasis.

"’Ride With You’ started with a hypnotic two-chord progression that allowed space for big group vocals and lots of cool little melodic synth lines and guitar bits,” says Ben Browning. “It was one of those songs that came really quickly and easily, which inspired the lyric ‘love is an easy road.' When Jeff and the Poolside band worked on the song it seriously came to life."

“‘Ride With You’ has everything you're looking for in a quintessential late summer nostalgia jam,” adds Poolside.

Meanwhile, Poolside–hot off major festival plays at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, and DJ sets supporting Carly Rae Jepsen in NYC–has announced additional tour dates for New Orleans, San Antonio and Dallas building upon an already hefty tour schedule.

These bolster stops Tulsa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Wilmington, NC, Charleston and Houston alongside more festival appearances at FORMAT Festival and Austin City Limits. Joining Poolside’s Jeffrey Paradise– who can be found on guitar / vocals / synths in the live sets–is Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture / Body Music) on drums, Brijean Murphy (Brijean / Toro Y Moi / U.S. Girls) on percussion / vocals, Mattie Safer (The Rapture / Lovetempo) on bass / vocals, Grant Zubritsky (Mitski / Chet Faker) on keys / vocals, Casey Butler (Pharaohs) on saxophone / lap steel / percussion / vocals and Alton San Giovanni (Alton Allen) – guitar / vocals. Collectively these shows build towards Poolside's largest career tour to date. 

Look for Poolside’s Blame It All On Love which also features previous singles “Each Night” ft Mazy, “Float Away” ft Vansire and “Back To Life” with Panama to be released October 20, 2023.

All Poolside dates are: 

Date - City - Venue/Event

SEP 22 - Bentonville, AR - FORMAT Festival *

SEP 23 - Bentonville, AR - FORMAT Festival

SEP 24 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

SEP 26 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

SEP 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

SEP 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

SEP 30 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

OCT 01 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

OCT 03 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

OCT 05 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

OCT 07 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits 

OCT 07 – Austin, TX – Superstition (ACL After Show) *

OCT 10 – Dallas, TX – The Echo

OCT 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall !

OCT 13 – Austin, TX – Emo's (ACL After Show)

OCT 14 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

* DJ Set

! with NEIL FRANCES

Photo by Jasmine Safaein.



