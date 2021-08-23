Pixies Cancel September U.S. Tour Dates

Regretfully, Pixies - Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin - announce today that they are cancelling their

11-date U.S. September run that also included scheduled appearances at Summerfest in Milwaukee, and Chicago's Riot Fest. Pixies have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases made worse by the Delta variant, this is the right decision for their fans, crew members and themselves, and ask that their fans stay safe and healthy.

Pixies' cancelled dates are below; ticket holders can obtain refunds from point of purchase.

SEPTEMBER

10 Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

11 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

13 Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY

14 Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN

16 Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

17 The Factory at The District, Chesterfield, MO

18 The Waiting Room/Outdoors - Omaha, NE

19 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL

21 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

23 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

26 Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

The Pixies have been acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering band of the late 80s alt/rock movement, having blazed the trail for artists from Nirvana to Radiohead to Pearl Jam. Over the past decade or so, a whole new generation of music fans have been discovering the band's iconic "loudquietloud" signature sound. After five genre-defining studio albums -- including the now-Platinum-certified Doolittle - Pixies disbanded in 1993, and then launched their reunion tour in April 2004, playing to sell-out crowds across the globe for 15 years, a far longer period of time than they were a band originally.

But writing, recording, and releasing new music was something that the band had been wanting to do for a long time, so they secretly booked studio time in Wales for the fall of 2012. Six days into the recording, founding bassist Kim Deal decided to leave the band; Black Francis, Joey Santiago and David Lovering made the decision to carry on, finishing and releasing the band's first studio album in more than two decades, 2014's Indie Cindy.

Also wanting to play live, the three began working with a number of touring bassists, including former A Perfect Circle bassist, Paz Lenchantin who came out on the road with the band in 2014. The band welcomed her as Pixies' permanent bassist in 2016. Since then, Pixies have released two more studio albums: Head Carrier in 2016, that marked Paz's recording debut with the band, and 2019's Beneath the Eyrie that was recorded with producer Tom Dalgerty.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn