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Photos: megiapa Shares ON THE SPACEWAY (FRFR) from Debut Album INTENTIONS

Director Eric Coleman drew on Charles Burnett's Killer of Sheep to frame the visual in everyday Black joy.

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Photos: megiapa Shares ON THE SPACEWAY (FRFR) from Debut Album INTENTIONS

Ohio-born, Los Angeles-based producer and vocalist megiapa has released ON THE SPACEWAY (FRFR), the second single from her forthcoming debut album on International Anthem, INTENTIONS. The instrumental track, built from megiapa's SP404 beat work and augmented with bass and piano contributions, arrives alongside a music video directed by Eric Coleman, the LA-born visual artist known for his photography on Madlib and MF DOOM's Madvillainy and video work with artists including DJ Shadow and Sudan Archives.

Photo Credit: Sam Lee







Photo Credit: Sam Lee
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