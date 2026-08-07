Photos: Skip Ewing Announces New Album DRAGONFLY, New Song Out Now
The ten-track project features a duet with Mae Estes and a cover of Down On The Corner.
By: Rachel Stone
Skip Ewing has set September 18 for the release of his new album DRAGONFLY, a ten-song collection the singer-songwriter says blends hard-earned wisdom with a search for authentic connection. The Nashville-based artist also released a new single from the project, Not Me This Time, described as a ballad about breaking free from a cycle of heartache and broken promises.
Photo Credit: Linda Gordon
Photo Credit: Linda Gordon