Photos: Skip Ewing Announces New Album DRAGONFLY, New Song Out Now

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Skip Ewing has set September 18 for the release of his new album DRAGONFLY, a ten-song collection the singer-songwriter says blends hard-earned wisdom with a search for authentic connection. The Nashville-based artist also released a new single from the project, Not Me This Time, described as a ballad about breaking free from a cycle of heartache and broken promises.

Photo Credit: Linda Gordon









Photo Credit: Linda Gordon

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