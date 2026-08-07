 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Erin Kamler Announces New Album RECKONING, Shares Single RED LIGHTNING

The Thailand-based artist follows her 2025 release REFUGE with the next chapter in her MERIDIAN LINES project.

By:
Photos: Erin Kamler Announces New Album RECKONING, Shares Single RED LIGHTNING

Erin Kamler, a US-born, Thailand-based writer, composer, musician, and researcher, has announced a new album titled RECKONING, set for release on August 21. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album's debut single, RED LIGHTNING, now available on streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Kate Turning







Photo Credit: Kate Turning
Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts