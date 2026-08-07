Photos: Erin Kamler Announces New Album RECKONING, Shares Single RED LIGHTNING
The Thailand-based artist follows her 2025 release REFUGE with the next chapter in her MERIDIAN LINES project.
By: Rachel Stone
Erin Kamler, a US-born, Thailand-based writer, composer, musician, and researcher, has announced a new album titled RECKONING, set for release on August 21. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album's debut single, RED LIGHTNING, now available on streaming platforms.
Photo Credit: Kate Turning
Photo Credit: Kate Turning