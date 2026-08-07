Photos: BRIC-A-BRAC ATTACK: Plain Mister Smith Releases New Album

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Plain Mister Smith has released a new album, BRIC-A-BRAC ATTACK, available now on streaming platforms worldwide through Amelia Recordings/Symphonic. The indie-pop collection serves as the follow-up to 2022's I'M JUST PLAIN MISTER SMITH and features a roster of guest vocalists including Jordan Klassen, Findlay Brown, and Tyson Motsenbocker.







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