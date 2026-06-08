Phoebe Bridgers Adds Nine New Dates to 'The Lost Tour'

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Following the announcement of The Lost Tour on Friday, Phoebe Bridgers has added nine new dates, with additional shows in Indianapolis, Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dublin and London.

This long-awaited arena tour kicks off in Indianapolis on September 14th with added shows at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Chicago’s United Center and Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center in September, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Boston’s TD Garden, and San Francisco’s Chase Center in October, Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome and Dublin’s 3Arena in November and London’s O2 in December. Support comes from Alex G in North America and from Isaac Wood + Anaïs in the UK/EU. All dates below.

The Official Artist Presale will begin on June 9th at 10am local time in the US and on June 10th at 10am local time in the UK/EU, with US presale ending Thursday, June 11th at 10pm local time and UK/EU presale ending Friday, June 12th at 9am local time. The general on-sale for all territories takes place Friday, June 12th at 10am local time.

$1 from every ticket sold on the North American leg of The Lost Tour will be donated to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN’s mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities.

In the EU/UK, Phoebe has partnered with PLUS1 so that €1/£1 from every ticket sold goes to local organizations working to support those impacted by sexual assault and violence.

Upon arrival at all venues, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that guests will maintain possession of at all times. Pouches will be unlocked at the end of the event. Anyone seen using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. Guests are encouraged to bring a credit card for purchases inside the venue.

ALL TOUR DATES:

September:

09.14.26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse* (NEW DATE)

09.15.26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

09.17.26 — St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena*

09.18.26 — Chicago, IL @ United Center* (NEW DATE)

09.19.26 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09.22.26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*

09.24.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center* (NEW DATE)

09.25.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

09.26.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

09.28.26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena*

09.29.26 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

October:

10.01.26 — Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena*

10.02.26 — Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena* (NEW DATE)

10.03.26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

10.06.26 — Boston, MA @TD Garden*

10.07.26 — Boston, MA @TD Garden* (NEW DATE)

10.09.26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

10.10.26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

10.13.26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

10.16.26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

10.17.26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

10.19.26 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

10.21.26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center*

10.23.26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

10.24.26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

10.27.26 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*

10.28.26 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* (NEW DATE)

10.30.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome*

10.31.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome*

November:

11.01.26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome* (NEW DATE)

11.23.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

11.24.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena # (NEW DATE)

11.26.26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live #

11.27.26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro #

11.28.26 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE #

December:

12.1.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

12.2.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 # (NEW DATE)

12.4.26 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena #

12.5.26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National #

12.7.26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

12.8.26 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle #

12.9.26 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom #

12.11.26 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

12.12.26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(* with Alex G)

(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

Photo Credit: Olof Grind

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