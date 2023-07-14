Pell Unites With Young Franco & Mxxwll on 'Get Down'

Leaving absolutely nothing behind with their 5th collaboration are iconic electronic/hip hop duo Pell and Young Franco, who have recruited multi-instrumentalist MXXWLL for their next hit that is destined to make you ‘‘Get Down.”

Get Down is a product of Pell and Young Franco’s unique yet perfect recipe: hip-hop, electronic, nudisco and funk. Best described by Pell himself “ I've been really trying to make more records that encourage people to move. I come from New Orleans, the birthplace of bounce so I’m all about rhythm so this felt like a home cooked meal to me. Young Franco and MXXWLL set the table with the instrumental - so I had no choice but to eat. Words just kept pouring out tbh. When it’s like that - you know there's magic on your hands."

“Get Down” is the latest addition to a series of immensely popular songs by the two. Their previous releases have garnered significant recognition including their first classic “Juice” [25M streams], the undeniable hit with Denzel Curry, ‘Fallin’ Apart’ [15M streams] and the utterly groovy ‘Like That’ [1.4M streams].

Since he broke onto the scene in 2014, Pell has absolutely covered all bases. From the huge sync success of his Samsung commercial (produced by London on Da Track) and hit “Queso” in the Tom and Jerry Movie (which was syndicated over 10 times) to multi-million streamers “Got It Like That” (with G-Eazy), “Miss Prime Time” (with Big Gigantic) and “The Never” (with LV Baby), Pell’s impressive line of achievements reflect the versatility and reach of his music.

Pell is notorious for his infectious blend of hip-hop, R&B, bounce and electronic tones. He has clocked well over 200M streams and taken stages with superstars Doja Cat, G-Eazy, Kehlani, PJ Morton, and Ambré.

Despite the odds, Young Franco’s past two years have been his biggest yet. He’s currently sitting on over 180 million streams across all singles to date, with 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In that period of time he soundtracked the new-look Australian Football League, and has received global sync’s for brands including Apple, Starbucks, Topshop and Kia. This year has already been huge for Franco, seeing him completing a Europe and US Spring tour where he played multiple sold-out stops.

Joining the iconic duo is Sydney-born producer and multi-instrumentalist MXXWLL. MXXWLL has garnered support from some of the greatest names in the game including Snoop Dog, Ty Dolla $ign, J Cole and DJ Jazzy Jeff. He has clocked over 17M Spotify streams, toured across the UK and US and collaborated with dance titans including Duke Dumont, ZEDD and Snakehips.

About Young Franco

Young Franco is one of Australia’s most musically gifted producers. Learning his trade in clubs, Franco has become a force in the genres and pop and dance, leveraging his incredible sound to dominate a range of genres, including hip hop, funk, disco and soul with one overarching theme, serotonin and smile inducing bangers.

Emerging in Brisbane’s club scene in 2015 as one of its brightest stars the early part of his career was riddled with early success. At the ripe age of 21, he embarked on his first UK tour as well as performing at Australia’s most prestigious festival Splendour In The Grass.

Since then he’s recruited an elite alumni of collaborators and remixes including the likes of Theophilus London, Denzel Curry, Glass Animals, Pell, Jay Prince, Tkay Maidza amongst other budding legends. His discography has amassed over 180 million streams across all singles to date, with over 1 million monthly listeners.

His soundtracked a range of iconic moments, including the new look Australian Football League and was Emmy Award nominated for his music in an Apple Airpods Campaign. He’s gracing some of the biggest festival stages including Lollapalooza, Falls Festival, Spilt Milk &Lost Paradise. Young Franco continues to build momentum without losing the quality of his music on his path to global stardom.