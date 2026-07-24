Peggy Lee's 'Big Spender' Gets Girl Math Remix for 60th Anniversary

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Capitol Records and Universal Music Enterprises, in conjunction with Peggy Lee Associates, have released a new remix of 'Big Spender' by electronic duo Girl Math to mark the 60th anniversary of Peggy Lee's 1966 album BIG $PENDER, along with a newly animated visualizer for the original recording inspired by the song's Broadway origins in SWEET CHARITY. Girl Math, comprised of LA-based producer, vocalist, and DJ Nala and California-born DJ and producer VNSSA, reinterprets Lee's vocal over house rhythms and electronic production. The song was written by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields for SWEET CHARITY, and Lee recorded it six months before the musical opened, as she recalled in her autobiography.

Recalling a phone conversation with Cy Coleman as cited in her autobiography, Lee said: 'The day he had completed writing it for Sweet Charity, he called me from New York and sang me that, among other things, and he had something else in mind for me. I said, 'But I want 'Big Spender,'' and he said, 'Well, sure, if you want to.' So he let me sing it six months before the play came out. And you could just feel that it was a hit.'

Girl Math delivers a reinterpretation of 'Big $pender,' marrying Lee's vocal with driving house rhythms, punk attitude, and festival-ready energy. Their gritty blend of house, punk, and electronic music has made them standouts on club stages and festival lineups.

A newly released animated visualizer for Peggy Lee's original recording of 'Big Spender' is inspired by the iconic dance sequence in SWEET CHARITY, paying homage to the song's Broadway origins while bringing one of Lee's signature recordings to life in a new way.

Released in 1966, BIG $PENDER found Peggy Lee at the height of her artistic powers. Recorded during one of the most celebrated periods of her Capitol Records career, the album showcased her singular ability to blur the lines between jazz, traditional pop, and contemporary songwriting. Built around sophisticated arrangements and Lee's effortlessly intimate vocal style, the collection paired Broadway favorites with modern standards, reinforcing her reputation as one of the era's most versatile and daring vocalists.

The Girl Math remix continues Peggy Lee's growing presence within contemporary music culture. In recent years, her recordings have found new audiences through film, television, streaming, and acclaimed remixes, including 2025's 'Fever' HoneyLuv Remix, underscoring the remarkable longevity of her catalog that continues to resonate across generations and genres.

About Peggy Lee

One of the most important musical influences of the 20th century, Peggy Lee wrote over 270 songs, recorded over 1,100 masters, and had over 100 chart hits throughout her seven-decade career. As one of the earliest female contemporary singer-songwriters, she co-wrote and sang many of her own hits, most notably 'He's a Tramp' for Disney's LADY AND THE TRAMP, as well as 'Mañana' and 'It's a Good Day.' She's best known for hits 'Why Don't You Do Right?' 'Fever,' 'I'm a Woman,' and 'Is That All There Is?' for which she won the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Female Vocal Performance. A 13-time GRAMMY nominee, she received Lifetime Achievement Awards from NARAS, ASCAP, and the Society of Singers, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in PETE KELLY'S BLUES. For more information, visit peggylee.com.

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'Big Spender' was written by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields for SWEET CHARITY, which originated on Broadway in 1966. The animated visualizer for Lee's original recording draws directly from the show's iconic dance sequence, connecting the anniversary release to the song's theatrical roots.

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