Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Khalid, Haim, Illenium and More to Perform at Lollapalooza Paris 2020

The fourth annual Lollapalooza Paris has revealed a portion of its lineup today, including headliners Pearl Jam and Billie Eilish, along with Vampire Weekend, Khalid, Burna Boy, Haim, Rita Ora, Illenium, The Struts and many more. Additional artists will be announced early next year. More than 40 artists will perform on four stages at Hippodrome De Longchamp on July 18-19, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at www.lollaparis.com.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture more than 25 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic dance music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago, as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden. Lollapalooza is one of the premier music festival destinations both for music fans in the United States and abroad. In celebration of the festival's 25th Anniversary, Lollapalooza Chicago expanded to four days in 2016, and continues to host over 100,000 fans a day, featuring over 170 artists on 8 stages annually.

Lollapalooza Paris is produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents and Live Nation France.





