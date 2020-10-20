Patty Griffin Announces 'Live From The Continental Club' Livestream Series

A three-show livestream residency.

Patty Griffin has announced "PATTY GRIFFIN A RESIDENCY STREAMING LIVE FROM THE CONTINENTAL CLUB," a three-show livestream residency to be broadcasted from the legendary Continental Club in her hometown of Austin, TX. The shows will take place November 7, 21 and December 5. Each show in the three-night series will be completely unique with partial proceeds going to benefit 18 independent venues in the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate the live music community. Tickets for individual shows and the three-night series go on sale today. A series trailer video is available via Griffin's socials now.

"I'm sure you have heard by now what a devastating moment it is for many live music venues throughout the country," says Griffin. "This translates to job losses on so many levels -- the hardworking people that run these venues, book these venues, clean and repair them, take your tickets and serve your beers there, not to mention many musicians like myself who have depended on them for years to not only connect us to income in our touring work, but also for the spirit they extend to us in each community. These are places where live music has been loved and nurtured in our country. In Austin alone, it has been estimated that 90 percent of venues have already closed their doors forever. This business for the most part is a labor of love, so not a lot of huge financial safety nets there for many. I am hoping with these shows to raise awareness and maybe a little funding too for some of these places that are struggling to stay afloat in this shut down."

The Independent Venues being supported by

"PATTY GRIFFIN A RESIDENCY STREAMING LIVE FROM THE CONTINENTAL CLUB" include:

ACL Live - Austin, TX

Boothbay Opera House - Boothbay Harbor, ME

State Theater - Portland, ME

9:30 Club - Washington, DC

The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Stuart's Opera House - Nelsonville, OH

Haw River Ballroom - Saxapahaw, NC

Duling Hall - Jackson, MS

Rev Hall - Portland, OR

Aladdin Theater - Portland,OR

Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA

Troy Music Hall - Troy, NY

South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange, NJ

Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

The Vic - Chicago, IL

Landmark Theater - Port Washington, NY

For more information, please visit: https://www.pattygriffin.com/ and https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/

View More Music Stories Related Articles