Party Pupils Teams Up With MAX, Bbno$ And MILLI For 'Girlfriend'

Dance pop artist Party Pupils has teamed up with frequent collaborator, the pop artist MAX, as well as viral rapper and songwriter bbno$ and 88rising's Thai singer and rapper MILLI for the release of new single “Girlfriend” out now via Easier Said in partnership with Colour Vision Records. In what feels like the dance pop world's Multiverse of Madness, this motley crew of brilliant artists has crafted the perfect weekend banger to soundtrack your next night out.

“Girlfriend” is the first single to be released as part of Party Pupils new deal with Easier Said. Founded in 2022 by longtime A&R executive and NYC dance music fixture Dominique Keegan, Easier Said is a modern rhythmic and dance label curating a culture beyond traditional dance records and into Afrobeats, Indie R&B and DJ led projects.

So far, the label - an imprint of Firebird Music - has released music from emerging debut artists like Ian Asher and NALA, as well as established dance music legends including Roland Clark, Riva Starr, and Maya Jane Coles.

Of the signing, Keegan says, “I have known Ryan and Max and their work for a while and when I heard their new batch of demos I was blown away. They incorporate house, disco and dance-floor pop in an energetic and dynamic style that is super dope. They have incredible features across their new records and I could not be more excited about releasing music with them both.”

The catchy song has been in the works for over 3 years, originally beginning as a Party Pupils demo. Party Pupil's Siegel explains “Max already had a relationship with bbno$ that goes back about 4 years. They connected through instagram when they were both having their first big moments and finally ended up on a track together just coincidentally for Yung Bae's “Bad Boy” remix. Max then asked him to hop on a couple song ideas that we had, and one of them was “Girlfriend.”

It was bbno$'s brilliant idea to bring Milli on to the track, which was just the finishing touch needed. Max elaborates “It feels just as fun and unique today as it did when we started it. Love all of the artists a part of it and so excited it's gonna be the world's song now to enjoy :)” bbno$ cheekily adds, “Made this song in heat, during the quarantine. I can't believe I'm still single.”

About Party Pupils

Future House Extraordinaire Party Pupils, from Los Angeles, CA , has become synonymous with bouncy, mid tempo house beats and colorful neon imagery. Formed in 2016 between writer/producer Ryan Seigel and writer/vocalist MAX, Party Pupils saw their first release, covering OutKast's “Ms. Jackson”, reach #1 on Spotify's Viral Charts.

The duo followed that with a version of Ginuwine's "Pony”, along with original songs, "Patient”, "Over & Under” and their debut EP, “Neon From Now On” on Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records which included the highly-anticipated collaboration, “Love Me For The Weekend” featuring Ashe. In 2020 the duo collaborated with Oliver Heldens for the release of “Set Me Free” which landed in Billboard's Dance Radio Top 10.

Since the release of “Set Me Free” the duo has performed globally, with 2 headline tours and festival performances at Electric Forest, Electric Zoo, Okeechobee, Firefly and many others. Their collaboration list also continues to grow, working with Big Gigantic, Yung Bae, Marc E. Bassy, Quinn XCII, NoMBe, Bazzi, Chromeo and most recently, Kaleena Zanders on their latest single “ME WITHOUT U”.

About bbno$

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A Viral Pioneer” and named one of 2020's “Breakthrough Artists of the Year”, bbno$ is no stranger to producing addictive hooks, having released the first ever TikTok hit, “Lalala” with Y2K in 2019, which has gone multi-platinum across the globe. 2021 marked a breakthrough year for bbno$' with the successful release of his fifth studio album eat ya veggies, the brilliant 12-track album featured hit single “edamame” with 88Rising's Rich Brian, which has now gone gold in the US and 2x Platinum in Canada.

He had opportunities flow in from this with a performance at the JUNO's, guest appearance during Rich Brian's set at Coachella, a Capital Jingle Bell Ball performance in the UK, and a Late Night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel. The sheer success accumulated by the young artist is evidenced by the fact that he has been featured in Billboard, Flaunt, tmrw, Rolling Stone, NME, Lady Gunn, SPIN, Flaunt, Euphoria, i-D, Ones to Watch and many other publications.

His work as an artist and songwriter has received praise on digital and terrestrial radio from the likes of both Capital FM and BBC R1's Jack Saunders (Tune of The Week + Jingle Ball performance), Prambors, Triple J and more. Previous headline tours in 1-2k cap rooms across North America, China, Australia and Europe have all sold out.

This year (2023) bbno$ released his 8th studio album and 3rd album with Yung Gravy, Baby Gravy 3 and has been touring one off State Fairs and College shows with Gravy across North America. Earlier this year he sold out his 1-2k cap headline tours in Europe and Australia, and is currently on a headline and festival run in China and SEA.

With international development as a main priority for bbno$, he has a string of releases with artists from the likes of Estonia, China, Russia, Norway, and more about to roll out through the rest of this year and into 2024.

About MAX

MAX's music is fueled by authenticity. From his unfiltered, heart-on-sleeve lyrics to his handcrafted visuals, the breakout pop star invites you to be part of his world, sharing the highs, lows, and every neon-hued emotion in-between. He's been labeled a “young pop god” by GQ and dubbed a “top pop star to watch” by Billboard, and it's no wonder: He broke through in 2016 with the ubiquitous, triple-platinum “Lights Down Low.” The track shot to #1 at Hot AC radio and went platinum in a number of countries.

Since then, MAX has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams, released a number of other multi-platinum songs, dropped the pop-expanding Colour Visions album, and collaborated with everyone from Suga of BTS to Chromeo and Hayley Kiyoko to keshi. Now, as he continues a new chapter with "Strings," MAX will propel his heartfelt and authentic vision further than ever before.

About MILLI

MILLI is a Thai rapper and songwriter that is known for her image reinvention and flow in her rapping as a recording artist in YUPP! MILLI released her phenomenal first single "Pak Korn'' in 2020. Her second single, "Sudpang," received thousands of reaction videos and covers worldwide. After that, she has been invited to feature and collaborate with over 10 artists and received numerous awards.

She was selected to be in Spotify's EQUAL campaign, including a feature on the giant screen in the middle of New York's Time Square, and became a viral sensation with her Coachella performance eating mango sticky rice on stage. MILLI has dropped her long-awaited debut album, BABB BUM BUM, and is planning to do amazing things in 2024.