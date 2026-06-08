Paris Jackson Sets First-Ever Headlining Dates with 'Zombies Tour'
Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time.
Paris Jackson is set to embark on her first-ever headlining tour, Zombies Tour, which will bring her live show to intimate venues across North America this summer. The run follows the recent announcement that she will be joining The Pretty Reckless as support on select dates throughout the season.
Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit here.
Jackson made her album debut with 2020's wilted. Created in collaboration with Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra, the record hit #1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart upon release. Following wilted, she dropped the lost EP alongside a string of singles including “lighthouse” and “bandaid,” performed headline shows across North America, and toured with the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus, Manchester Orchestra, Silversun Pickups, The Revivalists, and more.
As an actor, she has appeared in Lee Daniels’ Star, American Horror Stories, Prime Video’s Swarm, Doctor Odyssey, Gringo, The Space Between, and One Spoon of Chocolate. She remains an active ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and was honored with the Shining Star Award at the 35th Annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon.
The upcoming tour follows her latest single, “teenage drama,” available now on all streaming platforms, which is featured in her forthcoming project. Listen to it below.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Zombies Tour Dates - BOLDED
July 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
July 13 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
July 17 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
July 20 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
July 21 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
July 23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
July 24 - Houston, TX - Bad Astronaut
July 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
July 31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
August 1 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
August 2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
August 4 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s - The Starlet Room
August 5 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
August 7 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
August 9 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club - Basement
August 11 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
August 13 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
August 15 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
August 28 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
August 29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
September 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
September 3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
September 6 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma Festival
September 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre - Egyptian Room
September 10 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
September 11 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar
September 13 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY Ottawa
September 24 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
September 25 - New York, NY - Night Club 101
September 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
September 28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom