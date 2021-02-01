Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 1, 2021  

Pandora Reveals Most Thumbed Up Duets Of All Time For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a day that celebrates two people coming together to form something beautiful - like a duet! There's nothing better than two incredible artists connecting to make a song, whether it be about finding love or losing it, and Valentine's Day is the perfect time to indulge in those tracks.

Pandora has created a playlist ranking the Most Thumbed Up Duets of All Time -- Pandora Top Thumb data captures the tracks most "thumbed up" by listeners on the platform, creating a list of the most popular songs on the platform in a certain category. Sparks fly and the chemistry sizzles on these duets, from Nelly and Kelly Rowland's "Dilemma" (#1) to Camila Cabello's steamy "Havana" (#3) collab with Young Thug to classics like "Leather and Lace" (#24) by Stevie Nicks & Don Henley and "Endless Love" (#29) by Diana Ross & Lionel Richie. Turn up the volume and prepare to swoon.

Female artists reign with duets -- Beyonce has 3 on the list. The category of "painful love" seems to be the most popular with Pandora listeners, with 12 songs on the list such as "Work" (#4) by Rihanna feat. Drake and "i hate u, i love u" (#2) by gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien. "Early love" ranks second with 8 songs, like "Love Lies" (#5) by Khalid & Rihanna and "Into You" (#11) by Fabolous feat. Tamia.

You can listen to the playlist here.

Top Thumbed Duets Of All Time

  1. Dilemma - Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland
  2. i hate u, i love you - gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien
  3. Havana - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
  4. Work - Rihanna feat. Drake
  5. Love Lies - Khalid & Rihanna
  6. Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce
  7. Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Tarrell
  8. Nobody - Keith Sweat feat. Athena Cage
  9. Too Good - Drake feat. Rihanna
  10. LOYALTY - Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
  11. Into You - Fabolous feat. Tamia
  12. My Boo - Usher & Alicia Keys
  13. Love Galore - SZA feat. Travis Scott
  14. Love The Way You Lie - Eminem feat. Rihanna
  15. Mesmerize - Ja Rule feat. Ashanti
  16. Just Give Me a Reason - P!nk feat. Nate Ruess
  17. I'm Real (Murder Remix) - Jennifer Lopez feat. Ja Rule
  18. Drunk In Love - Beyonce feat. Jay-Z
  19. All I Have - LL Cool J feat. Jennifer Lopez
  20. Crazy In Love - Beyonce feat. Jay-Z
  21. Hate That I Love You - Rihanna feat. Ne-Yo
  22. Baby Boy - Sean Paul feat. Beyonce
  23. (I've Had) The Time of My Life - Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
  24. Leather and Lace - Stevie Nicks feat. Don Henley
  25. You're The One That I Want - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
  26. The Closer I Get To You - Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway
  27. I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need To Get By (Puff Daddy Mix) - Method Man feat. Mary J. Blige
  28. Islands In The Stream - Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
  29. Endless Love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
  30. Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Elton John & Kiki Dee

