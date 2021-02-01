Pandora Reveals Most Thumbed Up Duets Of All Time For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a day that celebrates two people coming together to form something beautiful - like a duet! There's nothing better than two incredible artists connecting to make a song, whether it be about finding love or losing it, and Valentine's Day is the perfect time to indulge in those tracks.

Pandora has created a playlist ranking the Most Thumbed Up Duets of All Time -- Pandora Top Thumb data captures the tracks most "thumbed up" by listeners on the platform, creating a list of the most popular songs on the platform in a certain category. Sparks fly and the chemistry sizzles on these duets, from Nelly and Kelly Rowland's "Dilemma" (#1) to Camila Cabello's steamy "Havana" (#3) collab with Young Thug to classics like "Leather and Lace" (#24) by Stevie Nicks & Don Henley and "Endless Love" (#29) by Diana Ross & Lionel Richie. Turn up the volume and prepare to swoon.

Female artists reign with duets -- Beyonce has 3 on the list. The category of "painful love" seems to be the most popular with Pandora listeners, with 12 songs on the list such as "Work" (#4) by Rihanna feat. Drake and "i hate u, i love u" (#2) by gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien. "Early love" ranks second with 8 songs, like "Love Lies" (#5) by Khalid & Rihanna and "Into You" (#11) by Fabolous feat. Tamia.

You can listen to the playlist here.

Top Thumbed Duets Of All Time