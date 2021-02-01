Pandora Reveals Most Thumbed Up Duets Of All Time For Valentine's Day
Pandora Top Thumb data captures the tracks most “thumbed up” by listeners on the platform.
Valentine's Day is a day that celebrates two people coming together to form something beautiful - like a duet! There's nothing better than two incredible artists connecting to make a song, whether it be about finding love or losing it, and Valentine's Day is the perfect time to indulge in those tracks.
Pandora has created a playlist ranking the Most Thumbed Up Duets of All Time -- Pandora Top Thumb data captures the tracks most "thumbed up" by listeners on the platform, creating a list of the most popular songs on the platform in a certain category. Sparks fly and the chemistry sizzles on these duets, from Nelly and Kelly Rowland's "Dilemma" (#1) to Camila Cabello's steamy "Havana" (#3) collab with Young Thug to classics like "Leather and Lace" (#24) by Stevie Nicks & Don Henley and "Endless Love" (#29) by Diana Ross & Lionel Richie. Turn up the volume and prepare to swoon.
Female artists reign with duets -- Beyonce has 3 on the list. The category of "painful love" seems to be the most popular with Pandora listeners, with 12 songs on the list such as "Work" (#4) by Rihanna feat. Drake and "i hate u, i love u" (#2) by gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien. "Early love" ranks second with 8 songs, like "Love Lies" (#5) by Khalid & Rihanna and "Into You" (#11) by Fabolous feat. Tamia.
You can listen to the playlist here.
Top Thumbed Duets Of All Time
- Dilemma - Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland
- i hate u, i love you - gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien
- Havana - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
- Work - Rihanna feat. Drake
- Love Lies - Khalid & Rihanna
- Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce
- Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Tarrell
- Nobody - Keith Sweat feat. Athena Cage
- Too Good - Drake feat. Rihanna
- LOYALTY - Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
- Into You - Fabolous feat. Tamia
- My Boo - Usher & Alicia Keys
- Love Galore - SZA feat. Travis Scott
- Love The Way You Lie - Eminem feat. Rihanna
- Mesmerize - Ja Rule feat. Ashanti
- Just Give Me a Reason - P!nk feat. Nate Ruess
- I'm Real (Murder Remix) - Jennifer Lopez feat. Ja Rule
- Drunk In Love - Beyonce feat. Jay-Z
- All I Have - LL Cool J feat. Jennifer Lopez
- Crazy In Love - Beyonce feat. Jay-Z
- Hate That I Love You - Rihanna feat. Ne-Yo
- Baby Boy - Sean Paul feat. Beyonce
- (I've Had) The Time of My Life - Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
- Leather and Lace - Stevie Nicks feat. Don Henley
- You're The One That I Want - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
- The Closer I Get To You - Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway
- I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need To Get By (Puff Daddy Mix) - Method Man feat. Mary J. Blige
- Islands In The Stream - Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
- Endless Love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
- Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Elton John & Kiki Dee