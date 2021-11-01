Pandora Honors First-Ever Hip Hop History Month This November With New Hip Hop Forever Station

November has officially been recognized by the United States Senate as Hip Hop History Month, and to commemorate the very first iteration of this annual celebration of hip hop music, Pandora will launch a brand new station to take fans on a journey through the decades of the genre. The new station, entitled Hip Hop Forever, will feature four artist-curated modes highlighting hip hop music from the 80s through today.

From coast to coast, subgenre to subgenre, Pandora will honor the iconic musical artists who made hip hop one of the most popular art forms in the entire world. Each decade of hip hop history will have its own featured Mode on the "Hip Hop Forever" station, hosted by trailblazing artists who will walk listeners through their favorite songs and stories from that time. The Modes feature commentary from Kid n Play, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Naughty By Nature, Ghostface Killah, Lil Jon, Soulja Boy, Drumma Boy, BIA, Wale, Latto, Don Toliver, Lakeyah, Rich the Kid, and Hitmaka.

"Hip Hop has become bigger than just a genre of music, it's pop culture and a lifestyle" states J1, Pandora's Senior Director of Hip Hop. "Working directly with artists to present their music and hear them tell their stories was fun, enlightening and an honor. We've been able to create something that hip hop fans will not find anywhere else."

Earlier this year, the Senate unanimously voted to officially recognize November as Hip Hop History Month. The legislation notes that hip-hop is a genre that "transcends many different ages, ethnicities, religions, locations, political affiliations, and socioeconomic statuses, which demonstrates the melting-pot quality of Hip Hop art and culture."

"God used Hip Hop to save my life," says Play of the trailblazing hip hop duo Kid n Play about Pandora's recognition of Hip Hop History Month. "Hip Hop culture inspired me to start paying attention to gifts I didn't know I had. I appreciate, support and salute Pandora's Hip Hop Forever Radio to hopefully inspire & point others in a positive direction!"

Pandora Artist Takeover Modes live on the platform's top stations and feature the biggest names in music across Pandora's most popular genres. Artist Takeovers feature music handpicked by the artist including a mix of their own songs and personal favorites from other artists, with special audio commentary describing their selections and what they mean to them.

Listen to the new station here.