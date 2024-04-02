Pam Ross Releases Debut Album 'When Therapy Fails'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pam Ross, the award-winning musician known for her unique blend of rock, Americana, and country, affectionately known as "PamMusic" has released her highly anticipated debut album, "When Therapy Fails." The album features nine tracks that showcase Pam's powerful vocals, impassioned guitar playig and soulful songwriting.

TRACKLIST:

1. Fire In the Hole (02:58)

2. My Kinda Ride (03:18)

3. No One Around (03:38)

4. Falling off the Merry Go Round (03:59)

5. Two Shots of Tequila (03:42)

6. You Don't Know My Name (03:55)

7. Cornflakes and Beer (02:38)

8. Better Than a Good Thing (03:05)

9. In Your Smile (03:25)

Pam Ross has garnered attention for her music, winning Musician of the Year at the 2023 Whos Hoo Country Music Awards and being named a 2023 Independent Music Network Awards winner for Fan Favorite. Her music has been streamed over 350K times on Spotify, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music industry.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Pam spent most of her life in Houston, TX, where she launched her music career. She first gained recognition through open mic venues, showcasing her energetic performances and soulful songwriting. After touring extensively throughout Texas, Pam moved to Nashville, where she became known as one of the up-and-coming songwriters to watch. Her performances at venues like the Blue Bird Cafe caught the attention of industry insiders, leading to showcases with BMI and a meeting with country songwriting legend Gary Harrison.

Pam's journey took a turn when she and her wife, Elissa, moved to Fuquay Varina, NC, during the pandemic. Feeling lost, Pam rediscovered her passion for music and began writing songs again. In June 2022, Pam entered Goodluck Studio in Chapel Hill, NC, with a group of talented musicians to record "When Therapy Fails." The album includes the #1 UK iTunes charting single, "Better Than a Good Thing" and 3 more Top 20 hits.

"When Therapy Fails" is now available on all major streaming platforms. For more information about Pam Ross and her music, visit her official website at pamrossmusic.com.