PIL Bassist Jah Wobble Teams Up with The Ukrainians for Fundraising Effort
The collaborative song will benefit charities that help war refugees.
The latest collaboration by original PIL bassist JAH WOBBLE and iconic Leeds-based folk-punk outfit THE UKRAINIANS, featuring yet another legend - former SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES guitarist JON KLEIN is here. The occasion for it's release couldn't be any clearer - 'Ukrainian National Anthem in Dub' is being released as a fundraiser in support of Ukrainian appeals by two UK-based charities dealing with war refugees. The Ukrainians, long-time purveyors of traditional Ukrainian music that is heavily influenced by western post-punk, formed in 1990 following the Wedding Present's Ukrainian John Peel Sessions, in which 3 of its members took part.
Two other artists who have released singles to support humanitarian aid efforts active on the ground in Ukraine - 6TH CROWD (aka DARI MAKSIMOVA) presents 'Sokolonko', reclaiming a nearly-forgotten Ukrainian harvest song from her native Donbass, a region whose Ukrainian history was largely Russified and has been war-torn since 2014. Dari is now a refugee in Ireland and is available for interviews in English, Ukrainian and Russian.
NICK HUDSON, a Brighton artist who has lately been spending months on end in Eastern Europe, presents 'Lights Svoboda' (translates as 'Lights Freedom') embedded with a ray of hope for justice, peace and free speech.
'Ukrainian National Anthem In Dub' https://youtu.be/hGvc3-7wOkE
Order the single https://ffm.to/jahwobbleukrainians
Bandcamp https://jahwobbletheukrainians.bandcamp.com
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/track/4fWvk8CXwi2Lw8cwtlOrtG
Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/ukrainian-national-anthem-in-dub-feat-jon-klein-single/1620914311
Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/jah-wobble/ukranian-national-anthem-in
Disasters Emergency Committee www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal
Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain www.gofundme.com/f/helpukraine