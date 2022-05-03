PIL Bassist Jah Wobble Teams Up with The Ukrainians for Fundraising Effort

The latest collaboration by original PIL bassist JAH WOBBLE and iconic Leeds-based folk-punk outfit THE UKRAINIANS, featuring yet another legend - former SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES guitarist JON KLEIN is here. The occasion for it's release couldn't be any clearer - 'Ukrainian National Anthem in Dub' is being released as a fundraiser in support of Ukrainian appeals by two UK-based charities dealing with war refugees. The Ukrainians, long-time purveyors of traditional Ukrainian music that is heavily influenced by western post-punk, formed in 1990 following the Wedding Present's Ukrainian John Peel Sessions, in which 3 of its members took part.



Two other artists who have released singles to support humanitarian aid efforts active on the ground in Ukraine - 6TH CROWD (aka DARI MAKSIMOVA) presents 'Sokolonko', reclaiming a nearly-forgotten Ukrainian harvest song from her native Donbass, a region whose Ukrainian history was largely Russified and has been war-torn since 2014. Dari is now a refugee in Ireland and is available for interviews in English, Ukrainian and Russian.

NICK HUDSON, a Brighton artist who has lately been spending months on end in Eastern Europe, presents 'Lights Svoboda' (translates as 'Lights Freedom') embedded with a ray of hope for justice, peace and free speech.

'Ukrainian National Anthem In Dub' https://youtu.be/hGvc3-7wOkE

Order the single https://ffm.to/jahwobbleukrainians

Bandcamp https://jahwobbletheukrainians.bandcamp.com

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/track/4fWvk8CXwi2Lw8cwtlOrtG

Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/ukrainian-national-anthem-in-dub-feat-jon-klein-single/1620914311

Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/jah-wobble/ukranian-national-anthem-in

Disasters Emergency Committee www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain www.gofundme.com/f/helpukraine

