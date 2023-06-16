Owenn Releases Bold New Single 'Dark Side of the Moon'

Rising artist OWENN releases his latest single, “Dark Side Of The Moon.” The track is out everywhere now via AE Records - Atlantis Entertainment.

Produced by Grammy Nominated/Multi Platinum producer and songwriter Rob Grimaldi (“Butter” by BTS, BlackPink), and written by Grimaldi, Castle, and Fiction, “Dark Side Of The Moon'' showcases OWENN’s ability to flawlessly construct the perfect pop-rock song blended with elements of R&B.

He pairs layered vocals, a simple-yet-dramatic drum beat, and a booming chorus together to create a catchy hit that captures the essence of longing for someone you don’t have.

The track’s bridge features a 70’s-inspired guitar solo by guitar legend Nuno Bettencourt that compliments the song’s moodiness and further captivates listeners. “Dark Side Of The Moon” follows on the heels of OWENN’s dreamy Valentine’s Day single release, “Luv” and sets the stage for the singer’s new era of music.

On the new single, Owenn shares, “ With ‘Dark Side of The Moon,’ I wanted to tell the story of a passionate relationship with a focus on sharing all of the vulnerable parts of yourself with your partner. At the end of the day, they know every side of you; the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

In 2022, OWENN brought his enigmatic spirit and smokey sense of soul to the forefront as he formally introduced himself on his debut European Festival Tour, highlighted by a Main Stage East Show at Lollapalooza Paris. The multi-hyphenate carried the momentum to New York City, opening for Lil Nas X on his two sold-out Radio City Music Hall shows on the Long Live Montero Tour. His debut single, “Baby Girl,” recently surpassed 1 million global streams on Spotify.

Starting his career as a dancer and choreographer, OWENN has worked with A-list artists such as Beyonce, Rhianna, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. OWENN became a staple of Taylor Swifts’ show on her 1989 Tour and Reputation Tour, and starred alongside her in her music video for “Lover'' as well as Normani in her video for “Motivation.”

He is currently opening up for Taylor Swift on select dates of her 2023 Eras tour, including recent stops at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ and Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. See upcoming dates below, and stay tuned for more on OWENN.

Upcoming Owenn Tour Dates With Taylor Swift

June 17 - Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA*

June 24 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN*

August 4 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA*

*Opening for Taylor Swift

ABOUT OWENN

Born Christian Owens in New York City, to parents passionately steeped in music and the arts, young OWENN bounced around Harlem and the Bronx before his mother took him to live in Atlanta. There he was scouted by his first dance teacher, before catching the eye of a legendary choreographer who precipitated his move to Los Angeles at age seventeen.

OWENN’s rise in the high-pressure world of professional dance was nothing short of meteoric, even as he was quietly developing his own musical sound under the radar. Inspired by Prince, Marvin Gaye, Usher, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, and the Smiths, among others, OWENN’s emotional and spiritual approach to dance translated to writing and recording.

After meeting guitarist and producer Nuno Bettencourt on the Rihanna tour, and sharing musical ideas with him, OWENN turned his attention towards the craft of songwriting and recording. “I can listen to a song, think about the best memories, and come back to where I was when I first heard it,” OWENN muses.

“I want to be the soundtrack to your first dance at prom or when you’re getting ready to go to the club. I want my music to transcend all those different emotions and generate inspiration. That would be a dream come true.”

Photo Credit: Cindy Ros