Orville Peck's 'Queen of the Rodeo' Music Video Premieres

"Queen of the Rodeo" is premiering today. Watch/share below. Directed by Austin Peters (Haim, Chvrches, Bastille), the video features several cameos including model Tess Holiday, star of "Dragula Season 3," Louisiana Purchase, and drag artist Thanks Jem (the real-life subject of the song). It also includes a special interlude version of Peck's song "Roses Are Falling."

Of the video, Peck shares, "'Queen of the Rodeo' is a song about a drag queen friend of mine named Thanks Jem. Jem is a First Nations drag queen from Vancouver, BC and also the star of our video. She's always fighting against perception and has a hard time fitting in with the other queens, but to me she has always been a star. The song and video are about allowing yourself to get out of your own way, beat your demons and crown yourself queen of the rodeo."

"Queen of the Rodeo" comes from Peck's critically acclaimed debut album Pony, out now on SubPop Records. In celebration of the album, Peck will continue his extensive U.S. tour this spring including stops at Seattle's Showbox, San Francisco's The Independent, Las Vegas' Brooklyn Bowl, San Diego's Humphrey's and New Orleans' Music Box Theatre among several others. Peck will also perform at both Coachella and Stagecoach festivals this spring, one of the select few artists performing at both events. Tickets for these shows are on-sale now via https://www.orvillepeck.com/tour.

Adding to his breakout year, Peck made his late-night television debut last month performing his song "Dead of Night" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Watch/share HERE. The performance came as part of Apple Music's "Up Next" program, which recently selected Peck as their featured artist for January.

Additionally, Peck was recently the first country artist to be on the cover of GQ Style, plus he was featured on the cover of the inaugural issue of the Harper's Bazaar Men's issue alongside Travis Scott and J. Balvin, curated by Dior Homme. Peck also performed at the Dior Homme Men's Fall 2020 launch this past December at Art Basel.

ORVILLE PECK - THE ROAD TO LUCK TOUR

March 9-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren*

March 10-Tucson, AZ-Rialto Theatre*

March 11-Santa Fe, NM-Meow Wolf*

March 13-Oklahoma City, OK-Jones Assembly*

March 14-Dallas, TX-Canton Hall*

March 15-San Antonio, TX-Paper Tiger*

March 16-17-Dripping Springs, TX-Campfire Gathering at Camp Lucy

March 18-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall*

March 19-Luck, TX-Luck Reunion

ORVILLE PECK - SPRING 2020 TOUR

March 28-Monterrey, Mexico-Hellow Festival

April 7-Seattle, WA-The Showbox†

April 8-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom†

April 11-Indio, CA- Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 13-San Francisco, CA-The Independent†

April 14-Oakland, CA-The New Parish†

April 15-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades†

April 17-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl†

April 18-Indio, CA-Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 20-San Diego, CA-Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay (Stagecoach Spotlight)‡

April 22-Santa Barbara, CA-Arlington Theatre (Stagecoach Spotlight)‡

April 23-Pioneertown, CA-Pappy & Harriet's (Stagecoach Spotlight)‡§

April 25-Indio, CA-Stagecoach Music Festival

April 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Depot**

April 29-Denver, CO-Ogden Theater**

April 30-Lawrence, KS-Granada Theater**

May 2-New Orleans, LA-Music Box Village**

May 3-Atlanta, GA-Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 15-17-Gulf Shores, AL-Hangout Music Festival

May 23-Boston, MA-Boston Calling

June 14-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival

July 18-19-Whitefish, MT-Under The Big Sky Festival

July 31-St. Charles, IA-Hinterland Music Festival

August 2-Montreal, QC-Osheaga Festival

*with Teddy & The Rough Riders

†with The Ruen Brothers

‡with Paul Cauthen

§with Tania Tucker

**with Emily Nenni

