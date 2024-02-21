Omar Souleyman Announces New Album 'Erbil'

Omar Souleyman – world's dabke singer par excellence – will release his 5th studio album Erbil, on March 29th via Mad Decent, and shares new single “Rahat Al Chant Ymme” alongside a music video. Watch the music video HERE, and pre-save the album HERE.

The new album pays homage to Erbil — the city in Iraq that offered solace and embraced Souleyman during recent uneasy times. The move to Erbil came rich with new experiences and friendships best celebrated in joyous songs dedicated to a new chapter of life. Erbil's 8 tracks see the Syrian wedding singer turned global electronic music icon again teaming up with his longtime keyboard player Hasan Jamo alo for an ever ambitious and forward thinking techno-meets-Dabke sound.

Beyond his move to Erbil, Iraq, the past several years have seen Omar Souleyman receive the GQ Middle East ‘Men of the Year' award in 2022 (and cover feature), noted massive live performances in Saudi Arabia, United Emirates and the wider Middle East, as well as returning to the USA after a long 6 year break with performances in Los Angeles and New York City, all while his touring continued strong throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

Souleyman, who has collaborated with Björk and Four Tet, began his career as a prolific wedding singer, releasing nearly 500 live albums before civil war broke out in his native Syria in 2011. He then moved to Turkey and in 2013 released his Four Tet-produced debut studio album Wenu Wenu via Ribbon/Domino, which NPR called "...a jam so visceral, thrilling and intense as to make the mysterious matter of earthly borders seem hardly worth the time to contemplate."

His 2015 sophomore album Bahdeni Nami (various producers including Four Tet, Gilles Peterson and Modeselektor) garnered widespread critical praise as well as his two Mad Decent releases: 2017's To Syria, With Love and 2019's Shlon, placing Omar Souleyman firmly in the canon of global electronic music.

Souleyman has bolstered his growing status as a world and electronic music icon establishing an extensive international following after touring widely and performing at major festivals including Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Pitchfork Paris and Roskilde. In 2013, he performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Norway.