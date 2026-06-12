Olivia Rodrigo Releases Highly Anticipated Third Album 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love'

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Olivia Rodrigo's new record is here. The pop superstar has officially released "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," Rodrigo's third studio album. Featuring previously released singles, "drop dead," and "the cure," the album is now available to stream and purchase from Geffen Records. Physical copies, including vinyls and cassettes, can be ordered on her website.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, nearly 200 independent record stores across the United States hosted special midnight sale events on Thursday, June 11, celebrating the release of the new album.

In April, Rodrigo revealed the first song from her upcoming album, "drop dead," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first person ever to debut the first 3 singles off their first 3 albums at #1.

Rodrigo recently announced The Unraveled Tour, kicking off in September, quickly selling out globally with over 1 million tickets sold, added stops due to demand, and broke several venue records. The tour was originally announced with four dates in Brooklyn and quickly expanded to a massive 10-show residency at Barclays Center. Head here for tickets and more information.

Rodrigo also set the venue performance record at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, bringing the total to an historic 10 dates, establishing a new venue benchmark. At London’s O2 with 11 nights set to perform, Rodrigo joins an elite group of artists who have reached double-digit residencies at the venue including Prince, The Spice Girls, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Rihanna.

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, was released in 2021, following success on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. “drivers license” was the lead single on the album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2022, Rodrigo took home GRAMMY awards in three of the seven categories she was nominated in – Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for SOUR and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license.” SOUR is the first and only album in Spotify history to have four songs (including “drivers license”) each surpassing two billion streams.

﻿Since its release on January 8, 2021, “drivers license” has amassed over 4.7 billion combined global streams and has been certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. The track spent its first eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – the longest-running No. 1 song by a solo artist at the time. “drivers license” ranks among the top 100 most-streamed songs of all time on Apple Music, among the top 10 most-streamed solo female songs in Spotify history and in the top 20 of Rolling Stone’s Best Female Songs of the Century.

GUTS, her 2023 follow-up album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, coinciding with lead single “vampire” returning to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rodrigo’s No. 1 ranking on the Artist 100, thereby giving her a chart triple.

In an interview with Vogue, the High School Musical series star shared that she is open to being involved in a musical on Broadway. "I would love to do that. I mean, I'm up for the challenge but we'll see what the future holds." Check out the interview here.

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