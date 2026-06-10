Olivia Rodrigo's New Album Gets Midnight Sales Event at Record Stores Nationwide

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Nearly 200 independent record stores across the United States will host special midnight sale events on Thursday, June 11, celebrating the release of Olivia Rodrigo's third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, out June 12 via Geffen Records.

Organized in partnership with Record Store Day, the nationwide celebration marks one of the largest midnight sale events in recent memory and the largest Record Store Day-organized midnight sale in at least a decade.

Participating stores will welcome fans with countdown celebrations, exclusive merchandise, limited-edition collectibles, and special releases available only during the midnight sale event. Find a participating Record Store Day midnight sale location near you here.

During the rollout of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and lead single "drop dead," she visited Amoeba Music and Supervinyl in Los Angeles, where the stores hosted giveaways for signed copies of the "drop dead" chewing gum pink 7-inch vinyl.

Fans attending participating stores will be able to purchase a Standard CD, Standard Vinyl, Indie-Exclusive CD with Poster, ﻿Exclusive 7-Inch Vinyl (title to be announced), available only at participating midnight sale stores, Indie-Exclusive Tote Bag, Indie-Exclusive T-Shirt, Indie-Exclusive Color Variant of SOUR, and Indie-Exclusive Color Variant of GUTS.

Rodrigo's first single from her new album, "drop dead," debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its release on April 17. The album itself is available to pre-save now here. Physical copies, including vinyls and cassettes, can be ordered on her website. She will also embark on a tour in support of the album. Check out the list of dates here.

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, was released in 2021, following success on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. “drivers license” was the lead single on the album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2022, Rodrigo took home GRAMMY awards in three of the seven categories she was nominated in – Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for SOUR and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license.” SOUR is the first and only album in Spotify history to have four songs (including “drivers license”) each surpassing two billion streams.

﻿Since its release on January 8, 2021, “drivers license” has amassed over 4.7 billion combined global streams and has been certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. The track spent its first eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – the longest-running No. 1 song by a solo artist at the time. “drivers license” ranks among the top 100 most-streamed songs of all time on Apple Music, among the top 10 most-streamed solo female songs in Spotify history and in the top 20 of Rolling Stone’s Best Female Songs of the Century.

GUTS, her 2023 follow-up album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, coinciding with lead single “vampire” returning to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rodrigo’s No. 1 ranking on the Artist 100, thereby giving her a chart triple.

In an interview with Vogue, the High School Musical series star shared that she is open to being involved in a musical on Broadway. "I would love to do that. I mean, I'm up for the challenge but we'll see what the future holds." Check out the interview here.

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