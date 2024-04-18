Oliver Cronin Unveils Anthemic New Single 'Burning House'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of “Hello Goodbye” earlier this year, a sold out debut headline tour, and being nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Awards, Australian dark-pop artist Oliver Cronin keeps the momentum going with the anthemic new single Burning House.

Taken from his to-be-announced debut album, “Burning House” hears the Sydney based artist stepping into a pulsating synth soundscape that is reminiscent of artists like Justin Bieber. Layering the upbeat production with confident and romantic lyricism, Oliver Cronin sings about even if everything goes wrong that you’ll be fine as long as you're with the person you care most about.

"My producer Skimmy played me the beat for it the first day I got to LA, and I immediately knew I wanted to use it for the album. We got distracted making the rest of the album but every time we got in the car I'd get him to play that beat for me again. We got to the last couple days of the trip and we decided to give it a go, at that point in time I didn’t have enough love songs on the record so we went into it with that in mind. The fun thing about the process of this song is there was absolutely no pressure because we had basically already written the whole album, so we could just f around and have fun and see what we came up with. I wrote it with Mason Dane, Dan Elkayan and Matt Hall and the song is about sticking by a loved one, your partner, your best friend, your ride or die really, through thick or thin. We knew it was something special as soon as we made it," says Oliver Cronin on the song.

2023 was a year full of highs for Oliver Cronin which saw multiple viral successes with his TikTok remixes and livestreams that have seen him amass over 670K followers on the app. Interpretations of songs like “Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat, “Escapism” by RAYE, and “3:15 (Breathe)” by Russ have introduced him to a whole new audience, while his livestreams have seen him creating new music and candidly showing viewers his creative process. He shared a couple of singles including the hypnotic “Speed Bump,” the tropical-pop collaboration “I Need You” with Lil Xxel, and the summer anthem “1,2,3” with Topic which highlighted a well-crafted sound and an excitement to experiment. He also dropped the three-track EP after midnight (demos), which was a collection of unfinished demos he’s written on live streams and ones fans were requesting. He featured on Connor Price’s viral track “RUBY,” and Canadian rising star Lum’s “Temptation.”

On the touring front in 2023, Oliver Cronin joined Nessa Barrett on her sold-out Australian and New Zealand tour in December which saw him performing in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland. He also performed at the inaugural SXSW Sydney.

2024 is shaping up to be a massive year for Oliver Cronin following the release of “Hello Goodbye” and “Burning House,” his debut sold headline tour, and he’s currently overseas on a whirlwind promo trip in UK, Germany, America and Asia. Stay tuned for more exciting news soon.

Photo Credit: Billy Zammit