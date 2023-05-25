'ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience' Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for “ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” here.

For the first time ever, movie theater audiences can witness ODESZA’s awe-inspiring live show as an immersive concert film.

“ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” shows one of electronic music’s most important modern-day innovators (ODESZA’s Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight) as never seen before, providing an intimate look into the process of creating the group’s wildly successful and record-setting return to the touring stage with “The Last Goodbye Tour.”

The cinema event features significant behind-the-scenes content, spanning across the past 10 years, woven in with full concert footage filmed at one of ODESZA’s hometown shows at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and elsewhere along their 2022 national tour. Viewers will experience transformative visuals and pyrotechnics, as well as full stage choreography - including a horn section, vocalists, and the now famous ODESZA drumline.

The first leg of ODESZA’s “The Last Goodbye Tour” sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour.

The Last Goodbye album (Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune) debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and earned ODESZA a nomination (their third overall) for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th GRAMMY Awards.

ODESZA recently announced the second leg of “The Last Goodbye Tour” kicking off this summer and featuring support from Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, QRTR & Olan, and The Midnight. The tour coincides with several headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits and Electric Forest.