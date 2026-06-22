O.A.R. to Release New Album 'Three Tinted Windows' This Fall

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Fresh off a sold-out night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, multi-platinum rock group O.A.R. has announced their highly anticipated new studio album, Three Tinted Windows, to be released on September 18 via Ineffable Records. The announcement arrives as O.A.R. celebrates 30 years together, a milestone marked by their ongoing North American “Three Decades Tour."

Pre-order/save/add Three Tinted Windows HERE and listen now to the just-released track “Legacy (with G. Love)” below. Additionally, Vinyl and CD are officially available for pre-order HERE.

“Three Tinted Windows is our band story,” shares frontman Marc Roberge. “It’s about coming from the neighborhood, all of us getting into our first car, and driving out of town for the first time. It’s a field party, a driveway hang, a backyard barbecue — life as we knew it. Making this album gave me the chance to look back on my life so far and relive the band’s adventure. The album took so long to make that it became its own chapter in our lives. We are beyond excited to finally get on the road with this album finished and play these songs for the fans we love.”

The nationwide run celebrates O.A.R.'s best-known songs with support from Gavin DeGraw, Phantom Planet, Lisa Loeb and KT Tunstall. In partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation, O.A.R. also uses the tour to give back, offering fan experiences that directly support veterans and their families.

O.A.R. Three Decades Tour Dates

July 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

July 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

July 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann +^

July 26 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront +^

July 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +^

July 30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion +^

July 31 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery +^

August 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park +^

August 4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +^

August 5 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater +^

August 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +^

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre +^

August 9 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +^

August 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic +^

August 14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater +^

August 15 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +^

August 18 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery+

August 19 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater +

August 21 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater +^

August 22 – Jackson, WY @ Snow King Mountain +^

August 28 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater +*

August 29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +*

August 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +*

September 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +*

September 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +*

September 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center +*

September 5 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre +*

September 6 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +*

September 10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor +*

September 11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +*

September 12 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater +*

September 13 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion +*

September 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

September 17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +*

September 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater +*

September 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center +*

September 20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +*

November 12 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa +*

November 13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live +*

November 14 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre +*

November 15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando +*

+With Gavin DeGraw

#With Phantom Planet

^With Lisa Loeb

*With KT Tunstall

Photo Credit: Zoe Rain

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