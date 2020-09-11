Nova Miller Releases Two New Dance Remixes for Her Self-Love Anthem 'Mi Amor'

Listen below!

Nova Miller is back with two new dance remixes for her powerful single, "Mi Amor". With this release, Nova delivers a GOLDHOUSE and Sickick remix for her self-love anthem. "Mi Amor", released in May, blended Nova's retro sound with a pulsing disco beat, resulting in an ABBA-inspired track that highlights Nova's unmatched vocals and brilliant harmonies as well as her Swedish roots that greatly impact her music. Mi Amor highlights an important message of empowerment, self-growth, and transformation. The GOLDHOUSE and Sickick remixes give a new vibrant energy to the empowering track and will definitely get listeners dancing!

"Mi Amor", which premiered on Paper Magazine earlier this summer, is a feel-good song that celebrates personal evolution and changing for the better. More recently, Nova released the video for Mi Amor, which perfectly captures Nova's radiant energy and shows off her killer dance skills. "Mi Amor" is bold and unforgettable bop, dedicated to the rewarding feeling of thriving after a relationship and evolving into a new version of yourself. "The most real and important glow up is the one that happens internally, the one inside of you. Confidence to me is accepting yourself unconditionally like it doesn't matter how you look or what your going through you're still confident because you are your own 'Mi Amor' Switch up your style, dance a little, laugh with your friends, and become your own Mi Amor. Fall in love with yourself!" With its message of self-acceptance combined with Nova's bold musical presence, "Mi Amor" is sure to become an instant pop classic. Nova knows how to effortlessly translate her experiences into song, and resonates with fans everywhere. There is certainly much more to come from this star on the rise!

Nova Miller is a standout talent with a sound that effortlessly blends new school pop with a retro aesthetic. Nova's vintage sound is elevated by her soulful voice and her undeniable charm. Her music takes inspiration from 60's era groups and makes use of classic strings and harmonies that make her stand out from the crowd. Nova Miller's striking personality and her showstopping vocals have earned her popularity on TikTok (@novamillermusic) with over 1.6 followers and 16.7 million likes. Nova uses TikTok to connect with fans and show off her acoustic capabilities and range.

Music is a cornerstone in Nova Miller's life. Her remarkable story includes her sleeping in her father's guitar case backstage while on tour with her parents and performing for the Crown Princess of Sweden. Discovered by former artist turned music executive Lolene in a Stockholm dance studio at age 12, Nova has spent much of her life in the studio or on stage and she wouldn't have it any other way. The multi-instrumentalist and 5 octave vocalist quickly learned that dealing with opinionated personalities and constantly being underestimated in the music industry was a daily occurrence, but learned to find strength in those experiences. "As girls, we have to be better, we have to do more to be seen. I'll take that fight. I'll work a bit harder, and I'll prove myself." At only 19, Nova has an unwavering sense of identity and a strong-minded lyrical narrative that gives her music passion and heart. Her empowering lyrics, perfect pitch, layered over shimmering splashes of pop make Nova Miller a unique force in music.

Listen to one of the remixes here:

