Nora En Pure Remixes Above & Beyond and Seven Lions 'See The End'

Following shortly after the release of her stunning 3-track 'Homebound' EP, Deep House Queen Nora En Pure releases a magical rendition of Above & Beyond and Seven Lions 'See The End' Feat. Opposite The Others - out now via Anjunabeats.

Creating emotive moments in her recent live performances, Nora En Pure takes 'See The End' to a different dimension in her cut. Crafting this remix with precision, she embellishes the original with her signature piano chords, strings and a deep bassline, leaveing the vocal piece firmly in-tact.

With the year drawing to a close, Nora En Pure continues to work at a superhuman rate, releasing another original as part of the Enormous Tunes - 1000 compilation. Celebrating the label's 1000th release, Nora En Pure's 'Fibonacci' demonstrates her production prowess once again, with a versatile offering that ebbs and flows across its duration and will work wonders in live shows as well as on the radio.





Related Articles View More Music Stories