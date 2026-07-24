Nonpoint to Launch 'The Even More Outta Control Tour' With New Single 'Red Yeti'

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Nonpoint has announced its 11th studio album, The Last Word, set for release on September 18, 2026, through 361 Degrees Records, alongside a double release of the new single RED YETI. The band released two versions of the track simultaneously: a solo version available as an instant gratification track with the album pre-save, and a collaborative version featuring Skye Sweetnam of Sumo Cyco. The announcement also comes with word that THE EVEN MORE OUTTA CONTROL TOUR is set to launch on July 25.

Photo Credit: Drew Johnston

Already making an impact at Active Rock radio, 'Is It' was the #1 Most Added track when it came out and has quickly climbed into the Top 50 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

Elias Soriano explains the concept behind the song 'Is It.'

''Is It' is that internal conflict where you question getting too involved? Did I push too hard? Did I ask too much? It's that feeling of wondering if doing what you thought was right actually meant hurting the people around you.'

Pre-Save The Last Word here: https://found.ee/nonpoint

Pre-Order Exclusive Limited Edition CD/Vinyl Bundles here: https://nonpoint.com/

The album represents far more than another release in the band's celebrated catalog.

'In a world that sometimes wants to put a timestamp on creativity, The Last Word is our way of saying we're just getting started. We're pushing back against expectation and pushing forward into our own next chapter.'

The album artwork carries an equally powerful message. Soriano describes the symbolic pencil featured on the cover as a reflection of both longevity and perseverance.

'This album cover tells a piece of our story. After years of making music, we feel more aligned than ever—musically, visually, and creatively. We're writing some of the strongest material of our career, our live shows are as powerful as they've ever been, and the band feels focused and energized. The pencil on the cover represents what it's like to be handed one last tool and expected to fit everything you have left to say into it. Not because the ideas are gone, but because longevity often comes with assumptions and limits. The Last Word isn't about accepting an ending. It's about challenging that narrative. If this is the pencil we're being handed, we're going to use it—and make sure the words written with it still matter.'

Coinciding with the album announcement, Nonpoint has also revealed 'The Even More Outta Control Tour,' kicking off July 25, 2026. The band will be performing brand-new material from The Last Word alongside the fan favorites that have become staples of their live set. The tour offers audiences an early look at what promises to be one of the band's most dynamic records to date.

For more than two decades, Nonpoint has remained one of hard rock's most resilient and respected acts, earning millions of streams, multiple charting singles, and a fiercely loyal global fanbase through relentless touring and uncompromising musicianship. The Last Word finds the band firing on all cylinders, proving they have no intention of slowing down.

Nonpoint has also joined the roster of artists endorsed by Heavys, the world's first audio company engineered specifically for rock and heavy music fans. Designed for listeners who treat music as identity—not background noise—Heavys produces premium headphones, earbuds, and audio gear. Discount code: NONPOINT40 for 40% off their headphones and shells package.

The Last Word arrives worldwide on September 18, 2026 via 361 Degrees Records. Fans can also catch Nonpoint on 'The Even More Outta Control Tour,' beginning July 25, 2026.

Tickets and VIP packages are available at https://nonpoint.com/pages/tour-dates

Nonpoint US Tour Dates

Nonpoint, Spineshank, Hed Pe

7/25 Davenport, IA Capitol Theater

7/26 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze

Nonpoint Only

7/28 Des Moines, IA Woolys

Nonpoint, Soil, Spineshank, Hed Pe

7/29 Indianapolis, IN Vogue Theater

7/31 District 142 Wyandotte, MI

Nonpoint, Powerman 5K, Soil and more

8/1 Rock Lansing, Lansing, MI

Nonpoint, Soil, Spineshank, Hed Pe

8/2 The Winchester Lakewood, OH

8/4 Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA

8/6 Wallys Hampton Beach, NH

8/7 Empire Live Albany, NY

Nonpoint, Spineshank, Hed Pe

8/8 Waynesboro, VA The Foundry

8/9 Harrison, OH The Blue Note

8/11 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall

8/12 Sauget, IL Pops

Nonpoint Only

8/14 Ringle, WI Q&Z Expo Center

Nonpoint, Spineshank, Hed Pe

8/15 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

8/16 Kansas City, MO RecordBar

8/15 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

8/16 Kansas City, MO RecordBar

Nonpoint Only

8/18 Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep

Nonpoint, Spineshank, Hed Pe

8/20 Boise, ID Shrine Social Club

8/21 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

8/22 Seattle, WA EL Corazón

8/23 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

8/24 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

Nonpoint, Spineshank

8/26 San Jose, CA The Ritz

Nonpoint, Spineshank, Hed Pe

8/28 Pomona, CA Glasshouse

8/29 Las Vegas 24 Oxford

8/30 Mesa, AZ The Nile

9/1 Lubbock, TX Jake's

9/3 Austin, TX Come & Take It Live

9/4 Dallas, TX Trees

About Nonpoint

Nonpoint are a veteran South Florida nu-metal/alternative metal band formed in 1997 by vocalist Elias Soriano and drummer Robb Rivera, known for high-energy live shows, groove-driven riffs, and raw, socially charged lyrics. Drawing from alternative metal, hardcore, hip-hop and Latin-inflected rhythm, they broke out with early releases like 'What A Day' from the album Statement (2000) and quickly became road warriors—appearing on cornerstone festivals such as OZZfest and Rock on the Range and sharing stages with acts including Sevendust, Disturbed and Stone Sour. Their muscular cover of Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight,' later featured in the film Miami Vice, helped introduce the band to a wider audience and remains one of their most recognizable recordings.

Throughout the 2000s Nonpoint sharpened their sound on albums including Recoil (2004) and To the Pain (2005), the latter featuring the fan-favorite anthem 'Bullet With a Name,' a live and streaming staple that helped define the band's place in the modern heavy landscape. That momentum carried into the 2010s with hard-hitting singles like 'Breaking Skin' and 'Generation Idiot,' setting the stage for a prolific modern era highlighted by the launch of their own independent label 361 Degrees Records, followed by the Ruthless EP in 2021 and the Heartless EP released in 2023, through which they've continued to roll out standout tracks like 'Ruthless,' 'Paper Tigers' and later the single 'A Million Watts.'

With hundreds of thousands of albums sold and a catalog packed with setlist anchors like 'Bullet With a Name,' 'Ruthless,' 'What a Day' and 'In the Air Tonight,' Nonpoint remain a cornerstone name in heavy music, equally at home in packed clubs and on the biggest festival stages. In recent interviews they've spoken openly about this new album pushing toward what they describe as the 'most Nonpoint record yet,' featuring the first single 'Is It' doubling down on groove, aggression and big-chorus songwriting that keeps their long-running fanbase engaged while inviting new listeners into the fold.

Nonpoint is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar/Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)

For more information, visit Nonpoint's Official Website, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and 361 Degrees Records.



Photo Credit: Drew Johnston

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