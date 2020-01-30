Nikki Yanofsky Will Release New Album 'Black Sheep' May 8th

With her new album 'Black Sheep,' out May 8th, accomplished singer Nikki Yanofsky makes a bold creative shift: for the first time in the young artist's already long and impressive career, Nikki leads by her own creative intuition, bucking expectations and painting a clear personal portrait of who she is today. Recorded at Warner-Chappell studios in NYC and produced and co-written by Zachary Seman and Roger Kleinman (Joey Bada$$, ASAP Rocky), 'Black Sheep' also features the last two songs that decorated songwriter Rod Temperton ("Thriller") ever penned.

To celebrate the announcement of 'Black Sheep,' Nikki releases lead single and video "Forget." In the official video for "Forget," Nikki becomes the world's favorite memes, from Bad Luck Brian to a femmed-up Rick Roll. Billboard called the song a "charming...self-confident anthem."

Watch the official video for "Forget" below.

In her own words, "Forget is about being underestimated, overlooked and doubted, but prevailing," says Nikki. "Going from the butt of a joke to being impossible to ignore, being everywhere (like a meme!). A song for the haters."

"Sometimes all it takes for you to become the 'black sheep' is for people to believe that you are one, and once someone has their mind made up about you, everything you do fuels that idea," says Nikki. "This is the first album where I've written lyrics that speak to my life experiences, and I'm not just trying to please everyone around me. It's different than anything I've ever done before, but feels the most me. I feel evolved."

Montreal-based Nikki found success at an early age - her song "I Believe" was named the official theme song of the Vancouver Winter Olympic Games. With "I Believe," Nikki set a record as the youngest artist to have a number one Billboard single for the longest period of time, and the song was simultaneously number one on both the pop and jazz charts. Nikki is the youngest singer to record for famed Jazz label Verve Records, and she's worked with a host of celebrated artists including Herbie Hancock, will.i.am, Elton John, Wyclef Jean, Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones. Nikki was named one of Billboard's 21 under 21 and has earned praise from The New York Times, The Guardian, and New York Magazine, who called her "astonishingly talented" and "immediately disarming."

Nikki will play select shows in NYC, LA and Canada in support of 'Black Sheep,' with dates to be announced soon.

Watch the video for "Forget" here:





