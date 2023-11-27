Nickelback Add European Dates to 'Get Rollin'' World Tour

Diamond-certified, award-winning rock band Nickelback announced the upcoming 2024 European dates for the Get Rollin' Tour, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin'.

After a hugely successful 2023 North American run, the European tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit 12 cities across 8 countries kicking off on Thursday 16 May at Glasgow's OVO Hydro in Scotland, with stops in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Cologne, Zurich, Bologna, Vienna, and Prague before closing the tour at Munich's Olympiahalle in Germany on Saturday 8 June.

Chart-topping UK indie-rock band Lottery Winners will join Nickelback on all dates.

‘'It's so good to finally be back in the UK, we've had so many great moments across the country over the years. You always make it special. It's going to be a hell of a party!'' – Nickelback

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday 28 November at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday 1 December at 10 AM local time at nickelback.com.

Nickelback's first album in five years, Get Rollin' was released 18 November 2022 via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at #3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria.

Additionally, Get Rollin' debuted at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration. With the new record, Nickelback continue their incomparable legacy as “one of rock's biggest-ever bands,” as noted by KERRANG and most recently celebrated another career milestone, at the 2023 JUNO Awards where they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

GET ROLLIN' 2024 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Thursday 16 May 2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Monday 20 May 2024 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Tuesday 21 May 2024 – London, UK – The O2

Thursday 23 May 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sunday 26 May 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 28 May 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Thursday 30 May 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Saturday 01 June 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Sunday 02 June 2024 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tuesday 04 June 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

Thursday 06 June 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Saturday 08 June 2024 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

About Nickelback

2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients, and Diamond-certified selling group Nickelback were named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar,” and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades.

Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000's decade, behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard's ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade' and was the number-one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000's according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's “Top Rock Group of the Decade” and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (2023).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million+ diehard and adoring fans. The band wrapped their 53 date North American leg of the Get Rollin' Tour on October 5th and most recently debuted the documentary Hate To Love: Nickelback at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

About Lottery Winners

Lottery Winners are the working-class underdog story of the year. Their fifth studio album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, was released on 28 April 2023 and debuted at number 1 in the UK, topping the Official UK Album Charts. It was the 5th highest selling first week album of the year, selling more copies in the UK than U2 and Miley Cyrus. The album has received worldwide critical acclaim and has connected with people in a special way.

The album tackles mental illness and ADHD in a biographical, chronological story of personal redemption. Songs like ‘Letter to Myself', a song written to 12 year old Thom after getting expelled from school and feeling like a misfit, to tell him that everything is going to work out. ‘Worry', ‘Long Way Down' and ‘Sertraline', a love song about an antidepressant, also mark the more troubling parts of the record.

As the album progresses, the mood lightens and songs like ‘Not Alone' and ‘Let Me Down' provide comfort to Thom's journey. Concluded with ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy', which poetically combines all of the other songs on the album. It truly is the band's seminal moment.

Already previously producing a wealth of star-spangled collaborations of industry greats such as Nickelback, Frank Turner, Sleeper and KT Tunstall, the Lottery Winners' latest album is setting the bar even higher, with the likes of Shaun Ryder, Boy George and once again Frank Turner gracing the record.

The band has received airtime from Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 6, Radio X, Virgin Radio, as well as record of the week and A-list on Absolute Radio. The band had a huge summer playing festival stages including four slots at Glastonbury and are currently on their biggest ever UK tour, finishing at a sold out Manchester Apollo this December.