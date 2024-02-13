Nick Mulvey Shares 'Freedom Now' With Arooj Aftab & Golshifteh Farahani

Nick Mulvey returns with new single “Freedom Now,” a cross-cultural musical collaboration transcending borders, and performed together with Iranian superstar Golshifteh Farahni and Grammy Award-winning Pakistani artist, Arooj Aftab. The song was produced by The Parisi Brothers (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again..).

“Freedom Now” sings out against injustice and tyranny with all Mulvey's profits from the song going to Choose Love to raise funds for their work with refugees and displaced people worldwide. Combining the vision of three globally renowned artists and change makers, the song asserts: every one of us, no matter who we are or where we're from, has the right to be free. “Freedom Now” calls for fundamental liberties to be upheld across the world. “Only freedom will do.”

Talking about the new collaborative single, Mulvey says: “I saw a clip of my friend Golshifteh Farahani on stage with Coldplay singing “Baraye” in the middle of the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom' uprising in 2022 and it moved me to tears. I messaged her my gratitude and she had the idea of collaborating on a song.

“Freedom Now” was born. Like every fight for basic liberties anywhere in the world, the struggle for freedom in Iran is symbolic of humanity's struggle for freedom as a whole. The Iranian people's courage inspires and overwhelms me. My song is an assertion of our inalienable rights as human beings to freedom and peace and as such it is an act of reclaiming these rights.”

Arooj Aftab adds: “The intense relentless patriarchy of this world is astonishingly painful and brutal. My voice is the mirror of this pain of women across the realm. My voice is a plea to return to women what has been stolen from them in our societies. Their humanity and autonomy. Please join your voice with mine, the world will be better for it, I promise.”

Golshifteh Farahani adds: “This song is a song for freedom now for everyone, everywhere on this planet, every human that is fighting for freedom is going to resonate with this song.”

Since Choose Love began in 2015, it has helped almost five million refugees and displaced people and supported community and grassroots organizations in 33 countries. Choose Love are working towards a world that chooses love and justice every day for everyone. You can donate directly to Choose Love's Freedom Now campaign here.

Philli Boyle, Choose Love founder, says: "We are truly honored to be a part of the story for the powerful and inspiring Freedom Now and so grateful to Nick, Goldshifteh and Arooj. Everyone deserves freedom and the opportunity to flourish and this is at the heart of everything we do at Choose Love. Proceeds from the song and anything that supporters donate will help ensure we can continue this work."