New Year's Eve Concert Will Be Streamed Live from Long Beach Music Venue

From Long Beach to the World!: The Long Beach Blues Society proudly presents a New Year's Eve Concert streamed live from iconic Long Beach music venues and restaurants, Friday, December 31 at 9pm PT. Watch live at: www.facebook.com/longbeachlocalnews. Info: (562) 762-8317 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LongBeachBluesSociety.

"Spend your locked-down New Year's Eve enjoying and supporting the bars and bands you would usually be partying with".

Participating Long Beach venues include: Alex's Bar; Supply and Demand; DiPiazza's; Boathouse on the Bay; 4th Street Vine; Main St.; Kobe's Steakhouse; Trani's; Gaslamp; and Harvelle's. Bands scheduled to perform: New Blues Revolution; Boxcar 7; Shyy But Flyy; Corday; Third Degree Blues Band; Lost Civilizations; Michael Motorcycle; The Reflectors; Drugs (more acts to be announced).

Long Beach-based blues-soul vocalist Shyy But Flyy performs on New Year's Eve.

Sponsors include the Port of Long Beach; Firestone 805; Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau; Long Beach Restaurant Association; Jay Johnston Insurance; Long Beach Food & Beverage; and Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The New Year's Eve Concert is also being livestreamed at the following sites: www.facebook.com/longbeachpost; www.facebook.com/LongBeachBluesSociety; and www.youtube.com/c/longbeachpost.