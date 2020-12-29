New Year's Eve Concert Will Be Streamed Live from Long Beach Music Venue
Streamed live from iconic Long Beach music venues and restaurants, Friday, December 31 at 9pm PT.
From Long Beach to the World!: The Long Beach Blues Society proudly presents a New Year's Eve Concert streamed live from iconic Long Beach music venues and restaurants, Friday, December 31 at 9pm PT. Watch live at: www.facebook.com/longbeachlocalnews. Info: (562) 762-8317 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LongBeachBluesSociety.
"Spend your locked-down New Year's Eve enjoying and supporting the bars and bands you would usually be partying with".
Participating Long Beach venues include: Alex's Bar; Supply and Demand; DiPiazza's; Boathouse on the Bay; 4th Street Vine; Main St.; Kobe's Steakhouse; Trani's; Gaslamp; and Harvelle's. Bands scheduled to perform: New Blues Revolution; Boxcar 7; Shyy But Flyy; Corday; Third Degree Blues Band; Lost Civilizations; Michael Motorcycle; The Reflectors; Drugs (more acts to be announced).
Long Beach-based blues-soul vocalist Shyy But Flyy performs on New Year's Eve.
Sponsors include the Port of Long Beach; Firestone 805; Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau; Long Beach Restaurant Association; Jay Johnston Insurance; Long Beach Food & Beverage; and Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.
The New Year's Eve Concert is also being livestreamed at the following sites: www.facebook.com/longbeachpost; www.facebook.com/LongBeachBluesSociety; and www.youtube.com/c/longbeachpost.