Neurosis' Steve Von Till to Launch Solo Tour Supporting 'Alone in a World of Wounds'

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Steve Von Till, a member of the metal band NEUROSIS, is set to launch a solo tour on August 19 in support of his album ALONE IN A WORLD OF WOUNDS.

The ten day tour kicks off August 19 in Spokane and runs through Oakland, Los Angeles, Pioneertown, Denver, Salt Lake City and more. Joining Von Till on stage will be Dave French on synths, bass, and percussion, and Brent Arnold on cello with support from Six Organs Of Admittance. Tickets and more information are available here.

Photo By Bobby Cochran

ALONE IN A WORLD OF WOUNDS is a collection of sweeping gothic tinged Americana, tripped out drones, beautiful world weary vocal melodies and slowly unfurling cello arrangements. Initially inspired by the harmonic resonance of piano and synths and his long standing love of ambient music, ALONE IN A WORLD OF WOUNDS follows 2021's No Wilderness Deep Enough in reflective ambience. Opening up his voice in ways he has never done before, the album's genesis came via intuitive improvisations.

Aside from music, Von Till is a poet (he published his first collection - Harvestman - in 2021) and has a deep bank of poetry and wider writing that he draws on, frequently reflecting on our place within the universe while leaning into themes of loss and longing. Likewise, it is our place in nature and - crucially - our current disconnect from it that prove key to the sonic tapestry woven on ALONE IN A WORLD OF WOUNDS. The album title itself was inspired by a quote from forester and environmental philosopher Aldo Leopold from his 1949 book A Sand County Almanac, which called for a reimagining of the relationship between people and the natural world ('one of the penalties of an ecological educations is that one lives alone in a world of wounds'), while - outside of music - Von Till remains equally committed to education (he has been an elementary school teacher for 24 years and also serves on the board of directors for the Firekeeper Alliance (a non-profit which is committed to reducing suicides among the youth of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana).

While ALONE IN A WORLD OF WOUNDS may be far removed from the caustic aggression of Neurosis, make no mistake - the life-giving energy of punk rock and DIY ethic continue to provide deep inspiration and grounding to him. The search for deeper connection, living with the sorrow of our separation from the natural world, and relying on gut level instinct to get closer to the primal creative state are all key to Von Till's process.

'It is the transcendent nature of music, the cathartic healing process where I can leave everything behind and become one with sound. When you allow yourself to go beyond the ordinary you might be fortunate enough to find a moment where you are creating in alignment with the flow of the river of the universe.'

The majority of ALONE IN A WORLD OF WOUNDS was recorded at his barn studio at home in Idaho and mixed at Circular Ruin in Brooklyn, NY, with storied producer Randall Dunn (Jóhann Jóhannsson, Sunn O))), Earth, Jim Jarmusch), and also boasts cover artwork from Spokane, WA based alternative process photographer Brian Deemy - who works with colloidal wet plate 'tintype' aesthetics, which compliment Von Till's uniquely ancient yet grounded aesthetic, and one that perfectly matches his desire to reimagine the connection between the human and the more than human world.

Steve Von Till Live Dates:

Aug 19: Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper

Aug 21: Oakland, CA - Thee Stork Club

Aug 22: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Aug 23: Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Aug 25: Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

Aug 26: Cottonwood, AZ - Queen B Vinyl Café

Aug 27: Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Aug 28: Denver, CO - Ghost Canyon Festival

Aug 29: Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

The tour adds to a busy stretch of live music activity across genres. For more on recent touring news, BroadwayWorld previously covered MOTLEY CRUE kicking off THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS tour as the band returned to the road for a North American run.

Photo Credit: Bobby Cochran



Photo Credit: Bobby Cochran | Hi Res Here

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