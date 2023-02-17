Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nessa Barrett Comes for Blood on New Single 'Bang Bang!'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Breakout pop artist Nessa Barrett unleashes her menacing new track "BANG BANG!". Boasting a pulse-pounding beat and an insidious bassline, the punk-infused anthem showcases Barrett's razor-sharp lyrics and knack for unforgettable hooks. It's the newcomer's first release since dropping the extended edition of her debut album young forever in late 2022.

"I know that it sounds absurd, but sometimes I just get the urge," the 20-year-old begins the track over raucous guitars. "That if there really was a purge, you're the one that I'd kill first." Barrett excels at crafting infectious tracks tinged with playful, swirling darkness - and "BANG BANG!" is no exception. In fact, she embraces the impulse even more, giving fans a slice of delicious depravity that demands to be played again and again.

"The song was written about my borderline personality rage," Barrett says of "BANG BANG!" "There's times where I just get so mad that I think about the craziest things I want to do in that moment, I feel like everyone deep down has intrusive thoughts even though they don't want to admit it." That sense of fury is perfectly captured in the grainy, black-and-white video which finds the pop artist embracing her crazy as she poses for a mugshot.

"BANG BANG!" is sure to be a highlight of Barrett's first-ever headlining tour of North America, which kicks off in Phoenix, AZ on February 22, followed by stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Chicago. The young forever tour draws to a close in Los Angeles on March 25 at the historic Hollywood Palladium. Buy tickets HERE and see all the dates below. Later this year, she will also perform at the prestigious Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK.

After being named as one of Billboard's "21 Under 21" - as well as being featured on Ones to Watch's list of "25 Artists to Watch in 2022," Uproxx's "Next Hitmakers List," and People Magazine's "Emerging Artist List" - Barrett has gone on to accumulate more than 1.2 billion audio streams to date. She was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival and gave a one-off show at LA's El Rey Theatre.

With unapologetic ear candy like "BANG BANG!" and a critically acclaimed debut album under her belt, Barrett is destined to reach even greater heights in 2023.

Nessa Barrett's 2023 young forever Tour:

Feb 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Feb 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Feb 25 - Houston, TX @ RISE Rooftop
Feb 26 - Dallas, TX @ HOB - Cambridge Room/Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Feb 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Mar 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Mar 3 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Mar 5 - New York @ Terminal 5
Mar 6 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Mar 8 - New York @ Irving Plaza
Mar 9 - New York @ Irving Plaza
Mar 11 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Mar 13 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank
Mar 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Mar 16 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Mar 17 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair
Mar 19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Mar 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
Mar 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
Mar 25 - Hollywood, CA @ Palladium
Aug 23 - Wetherby, UK @ Reading and Leeds Festival
Aug 27 - Wetherby, UK @ Reading and Leeds Festival

Photo credit: Colin Miller




Parker McCollum Announces Upcoming Album Never Enough Photo
Parker McCollum Announces Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'
Set to showcase depth in his songwriting and the evolvement of his artistry, the project will include McCollum’s new song, “I Ain’t Going Nowhere,” out everywhere today. Written by McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall and Liz Rose, the up-tempo track is told from a restless dreamer’s perspective.
Freya Ridings Releases New Single Face in the Crowd Photo
Freya Ridings Releases New Single 'Face in the Crowd'
Adding to the anticipation of her forthcoming Blood Orange album, “Face in The Crowd” is a heartfelt confession in which Freya bares her soul, the rich timbre of her voice overflowing with loss and heartbreak in one of the closest songs to her heart from Blood Orange.
Omar Apollo Shares New Song 3 Boys Photo
Omar Apollo Shares New Song '3 Boys'
The simple, romantic melody is weaved with complex vocals that give every verse a different feel, while staying true to his sound. '3 Boys' marks the first taste of new music since Omar's debut album, IVORY, which was released last April. Following the album's success, Omar is set to support SZA on her upcoming S.O.S. tour.
Waldemar Announces Debut Album RUTHLESS Photo
Waldemar Announces Debut Album 'RUTHLESS'
Singer-songwriter Gabe Larson is the artistic force behind Waldemar, a heartland indie rock band from Eau Claire, WI. Self-releasing on May 5, the group’s debut record Ruthless is five years in the making, the outcome of trusting one’s vision despite the roadblocks that stand in the way. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
