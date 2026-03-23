Neil Diamond Returns with 'Wild At Heart' Album in May

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On May 8, rock ‘n’ roll musician Neil Diamond will unveil Wild At Heart, his third and final entry in his collaboration with producer Rick Rubin. Recorded initially at sessions for Diamond’s Home Before Dark, the ten-song collection can be pre-ordered here.

Diamond initially teamed up with Rubin for 2005’s 12 Song, collaborating again for 2008’s Home Before Dark. Recently revisiting this material, Diamond spent time fleshing out nine new songs to be released for the first time and closed the set with an alternate take of “Forgotten,” which initially appeared on Home Before Dark.

“My work with Rick was a labor of love,” Diamond shares, “and I’m so gratified that these songs will finally be set free into the world to complete our trilogy of work.”

The unique set of songs on Wild At Heart (simultaneously archival and brand-new) will be released on CD, vinyl, and digital platforms via Capitol/UMe on May 8, 2026. Limited edition colored vinyl and 2CD versions will also be available. Check out the music video for the title song below.

In anticipation of Wild At Heart’s release, digital Deluxe Editions of 12 Songs and Home Before Dark are now available and include the debut of bonus tracks previously available on limited physical releases. Listen to 12 Songs HERE and Home Before Dark HERE.

Alongside Rick Rubin, Diamond collaborated with an all-star quartet assembled for the Home Before Dark sessions: keyboardist Benmont Tench and guitarist Mike Campbell (both from Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers), along with ace session guitarist Smokey Hormel and guitarist Matt Sweeney (co-founder of the NYC indie rock group Chavez) and frequent Will Oldham cohort.

Neil Diamond’s illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has seen him sell over 130 million albums, placing him among the best-selling rock musicians ever. He has had 18 Top 10 albums and scored nearly 40 Top 40 singles, with ten reaching #1. His 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline” has continued its unbridled grip on pop culture and has become a permanent fixture at sporting events and a TV and film soundtrack favorite.

A GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also has received two of the highest honors bestowed upon songwriters: the Johnny Mercer Award and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additionally, Diamond has garnered the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, NARAS’ MusiCares Person of the Year Award, and the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime of contributions to American culture. His achievements include a Golden Globe Award, 13 GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award, an ASCAP Film and Television Award, and a Billboard Icon Award.

Diamond, who starred in the 1980 film The Jazz Singer, has seen his life and music turned into the hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise. The show debuted in New York City in 2022, and with over 650 performances and was one of the longest-running new musicals on Broadway since the pandemic. Beautiful Noise launched its first tour in 2024 and continues to tour across America with performances set to open in Australia in August, 2026. Listen to the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical HERE.

In addition, Focus Features released Song Sung Blue on December 25th, a musical drama starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. Directed by Craig Brewer and based on a true story, the film follows two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band. For her performance, Hudson received Oscar, SAG Actor Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations. It is now streaming on Peacock.

Wild At Heart Tracklisting

Side A

Wild At Heart You Can’t Have It All Talking It To Death Shine On The Secret You

Side B

You Never Know You’re Getting To Me You Still Look Good To Me You’re My Favorite Song Forgotten

Photo Credit: Jesse Diamond