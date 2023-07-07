Natalie Jane Unveils Her First Collaboration 'I'm Good' (Feat. charlieonnafriday)

Natalie Jane joins forces with charlieonnafriday on the infectious, highly relatable new single “I’m Good,” which was released today by Capitol Music Group and 10K Projects.

Living parallel experiences, each addresses, in their own inimitable style, an ex who wants them back. They wrote the track with Ido (Justin Bieber, Khalid, Bebe Rexha), who also produced, Simon Wilcox (Albert Hammond Jr., Carly Rae Jepsen) and Gregory "Aldae" Hein (Marshmello, Justin Bieber, Khalid).

“‘I’m Good’ is honestly just about letting go of your past and not going back to someone who isn’t a good match for you,” says Natalie Jane. “It’s a message to those who are debating whether or not they should go back to their ex – I’m here to tell them don’t, lol.”

Natalie and charlieonnafriday’s pre-release social media posts got fans talking, with one video alone receiving over 7.5 million views. She painted the cover art for “I’m Good” and provided a behind-the-scenes look at her artistic process in this short clip.

Following the international success of her 2022 single “AVA” – which debuted on the official single charts in the UK, Germany, The Netherlands and Norway and has amassed over 308 million combined global streams – Natalie will launch her first-ever European/UK tour on September 5. Due to the intense demand for tickets, a second show has been added in London and venues elsewhere have been upgraded for the sold-out headline run. See below for itinerary.

The New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter matches her massive vocal talents with soulful sensitivity and unapologetic attitude, a dynamic she’s embodied since self-releasing her own music in high school. She’s has racked up over 490 million combined global streams across her songs, which also include “AVA,” “seeing you with other girls,” “Mentally Cheating” and “Seven.”

Natalie talks about her recent single “I’m Her” and her recording process in this feature in Euphoria. Magazine, which observes, “At only 19 years old the starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we’re watching her shape into one of the industry’s most potent voices in real time…it’s her aptitude for fostering connections through poignant, sharp lyricism that gives Jane a signature style all her own. Heartbreak and beyond, she’s Gen-Z’s musical lifeline.”

Twenty-year-old charlieonnafriday will be on the road this summer, touring North America with Tate McRae. The Seattle native – known for such viral hits as “After Hours” and “Enough” – released his debut album, ONNAFRIDAY, last year.