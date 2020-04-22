Nahko And Medicine For The People Release 'Honor The Earth'

Today, Nahko And Medicine For The People release their new song 'Honor The Earth'. In honour of Earth Day, 'Honor The Earth' pays tribute to the Great Law Treaty at Lake Onondaga, which led to the creation of the Iroquois Confederacy. Based on principles of peace and formed consensus, 'Honor The Earth' is from the band's forthcoming album, Take Your Power Back, out May 15th on Medicine Tribe Records/SideOneDummy Records and Executive Produced by cut&dry and Dan Fratoni.

Listen to the song below!

Nahko will debut the song live at 9:30 PM UK time tonight in partnership with the non-profit Honor The Earth, which fights for Indigenous environmental justice and awareness, on the organisation's Instagram. At 8:30PM UK time prior to the performance, Nahko will host a Reddit AMA to answer fan questions about his new album, his passion for environmentalism and indigenous rights, and more.

Photo Credit: Donte Maurice





