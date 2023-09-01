Myrne Reunites With Manila Killa and Vocalist Runn for 'Center of the World'

Aside from the collab both MYRNE, as well as Manila Killa are on upcoming tour dates with Jai Wolf.

Singaporean artist/producer MYRNE has released his new collaboration single “Center of the World,” with Filipino producer Manilla Killa and singer RUNN today via Astralwerks. 

It presents a new beaming light over the modern dancefloor, paying tribute to progressive and trance music of the 2000s and the gleaming optimism of 2010s EDM. The song began to take shape when MYRNE – in the midst of a soul-searching phase of his career, which involved introspective singles like “Carousel,” “Freefall,” and “Conflicted.”

“I was perusing my discography and noticed I had no true-to-form ‘bangers’ I sat down with my regular collaborator Manila Killa and we had the intention of making a track like that. It also elevates a lot of my prior melodic influences, so it came through really naturally.”

“Center of the World,” with its buzzy trance synths, cinematic bass, and undeniably smoky aura, pays tribute to the music that made this world exciting for both MYRNE and Manila Killa.

Five years ago, MYRNE and Manilla Killa performed a back-to-back DJ set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, where, instead of the set they had planned for, they opted for spontaneity: they played a stash of music by their most precious influences. It was a set “full of euphoric EDM, old progressive and trance,” MYRNE remembers. Their new single “references those classic tendencies.”

“Center of the World” represents our love for the ‘golden’ era of EDM: huge synths and emotional breakdowns but with a forward thinking, club-centered twist,” Manilla Killa says. “RUNN was the natural pick for vocals. Her voice and sound encapsulate an ethereal vibe that fits the soul of the song.”

For RUNN, this collaboration represented everything she loves about making music: “Working with the guys was so easy and natural it was really the epitome of what musical collaboration can be.”

UPCOMING MYRNE TOUR DATES:

9/4 -       Cincinnati, OH    -     Bogart’s

9/6 -       Royal Oak, MI       -  Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/7 -       Chicago, IL -     The Salt Shed

9/8 -       Madison, WI -  The Sylvee

9/9 -       Minneapolis, MN    Uptown Theater

9/11 -     Omaha, NE -     Slowdown

9/13 -     Kansas City, MO    -  The Truman

9/14 -     Denver, CO -     Mission Ballroom

9/15 -     Boulder, CO -    Boulder Theater

9/16 -     Salt Lake City, UT  -  Union Event Center

9/23 -     Berkeley, CA -     The Greek Theatre



