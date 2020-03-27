Musicians Come Together For Moog Music's SYNTHESIZE LIVE

Today, Moog Music has announced "Synthesize Live," a new series where artists will livestream performances, synthesizer demos, tutorials, Q&A sessions and more on Moog's Instagram page.

The electronic musical instrument manufacturer encourages viewers to tune in and discover new artists, get inspired to create, and interact with musicians and synth fans around the world. Each new stream will be shown in real time on Moog's Instagram Story; visit @moogsynthesizers on Instagram from your phone, tablet, or computer to join in when the stream is set to begin. You can also opt to receive notifications about upcoming streams by signing up for Moog's email newsletter here and enabling push notifications in your Instagram account.

The series begins tomorrow (Saturday, 3/28) at 9PM EST with a live improv performance and Q&A session from legendary hip-hop producer Mike Dean and his arsenal of analog synths: Moog One, Matriarch, Grandmother, Minimoog Voyager, and more. "Synthesize Live"

More events will be added on Moog's website, and announced via email newsletter and social media. Make sure to follow @moogsynthesizers on Instagram and sign up for email reminders for the latest!

Saturday, March 28th: Mike Dean Monday, March 30th: Lisa Bella Donna Wednesday, April 1st: Baseck Friday, April 3rd: Patricia Sunday, April 5th: Darrell Freeman Tuesday, April 7th: Lightbath Thursday, April 9th: Bana Haffar And many more to come!

Moog Music is the world's leading producer of analog synthesizers. The employee-owned company and its customers carry on the legacy of its founder, electronic musical instrument pioneer Dr. Bob Moog. All of Moog's instruments are assembled by hand in its factory in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. Learn more here.





