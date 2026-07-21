Music of the Americas to Present Fall 2026 Concert Series

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Music of the Americas is set to present a fall 2026 concert series, the organization has announced.

Americas Society's Music of the Americas is pleased to announce the first concerts of its 2026–2027 season, with five shows this fall that celebrate the extraordinary variety of musical traditions from across the region.

Featuring tango, jazz, traditional Andean music, and innovative new music, the fall performances reflect the program's longstanding commitment to showcasing both internationally renowned artists and groundbreaking new voices hailing from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Canada on guitar, bandola, and vibraphone, among others.

'This season features exceptional artists who are bringing innovation to the musical traditions from across the region,' said Americas Society's Sebastián Zubieta, now in his twenty-second year as music director. 'These concerts show the depth, originality, and vitality of music being created across the Americas today.'

The following performances will be presented as part of the 2026–2027 MetLife Foundation Music of the Americas Concert Series:

September 15, Adam Tully Guitar Quartet

Born in New York and based in Buenos Aires for the past decade, guitarist and composer Adam Tully is on the forefront of tango with influences from genres such as jazz, contemporary classical, and contemplative music. A regular presence at major festivals including the Buenos Aires Tango Festival and Guitarras del Mundo, Tully has toured internationally throughout Europe, Japan, and the United States. His quartet will perform music from his 2024 album Cuartetos Guitarreros, featuring original compositions.

October 7 & 8, Momenta Quartet

Music of the Americas continues its longstanding collaboration with new music beacons Momenta Quartet for two evenings of the ensemble's annual festival. This year's concerts will feature works by Stephanie Griffin, Aruán Ortiz, Gordon Beeferman, and Christopher Forbes, offering audiences an exploration of contemporary chamber music through four distinct artistic perspectives.

November 5, Gallo/Flórez

Bogotano pianist Ricardo Gallo and guitarist Alejandro Flórez present original music inspired by the string traditions of the Colombian Andes. Featuring the tiple and bandola, their music combines Andean musical folklore with improvised harmonic and rhythmic elements.

November 20, Patricia Brennan Trio

Mexican-born, Brooklyn-based vibraphonist, marimbaist, and composer Patricia Brennan is recognized for pushing the limits of the vibraphone, adding electronic effects to her mallet instruments to create modern, cosmic sounds. Brennan will perform with her trio featuring bassist Kim Cass and drummer Noel Brennan.

Photo Credit: Patricia Brennan. (Photo: Frank Heath)

In the new year, Music of the Americas will host the second half of this 2026–2027 season with another dozen concerts from January through June 2027.

Two years after Americas Society was founded, Music of the Americas held its first concert in 1967, and today continues the important work of introducing New York audiences to artists from across the Western Hemisphere. Musicians, such as Mercedes Sosa, Paquito D'Rivera, Bobby Sanabria, João Luiz, and Nelson Freire, have performed at Americas Society's historic landmark townhouse at 680 Park Avenue. As the only concert series in New York City dedicated exclusively to the music of the Western Hemisphere, across every genre, Music of the Americas is an essential platform for artistic exchange and cultural dialogue in New York.

'Performing at Americas Society was a true privilege,' said Uruguayan singer-songwriter Ana Prada, who gave a concert in May 2026. 'It is a space with an immense history that, for decades, has built bridges between Latin America and the United States through art, culture, and thought. Being able to bring the music of Uruguay to an institution with that kind of trajectory has a very special meaning for me.'

Photo Credit: Jacinta Bervejillo, Ana Prada, and Julieta Taramasso. (Image: Roey Yohai Studios)

All fall concerts will be held at 7 pm in Americas Society's newly restored neo-classical Bolívar Room performance space at 680 Park Avenue in New York City. RSVPs open to the public one month before each event. Admission is free; non-member RSVPs are seated first come, first served. AS/COA members enjoy priority registration and seating. In addition to live concerts at 680 Park, Music of the Americas also produces the En Casa YouTube series where, over the course of six years, artists from across the region have recorded nearly 600 original Tiny Desk-like performances in their homes or other intimate space.

Americas Society is the premier organization dedicated to education, debate, and dialogue in the Americas. Established by David Rockefeller in 1965, its mission is to foster an understanding of the contemporary political, social, and economic issues confronting Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada, and to increase public awareness and appreciation of the diverse cultural heritage of the Americas and the importance of the inter-American relationship.

Funders

The MetLife Foundation Music of the Americas concert series is made possible by the generous support of Presenting Sponsor MetLife Foundation. The 2026–2027 series is also supported, in part, by the Howard Gilman Foundation, Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation, Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and The Augustine Foundation.



Photo Credit: Patricia Brennan. (Photo: Frank Heath)

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