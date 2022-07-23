Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music Stars Come Together From Rock To Pop, They're All United In One Cause – To Save The Planet

"Born Free" is an album of unique and special songs recorded especially for Minds Behind the Music.

Jul. 23, 2022  

"The warnings about global warming have been extremely clear for a long time. We are facing a global climate crisis. It is deepening. We are entering a period of consequences."- Al Gore

"Born Free" album was released on Minds Behind the Music label only a few weeks before the world came face-to-face with yet another wave of extreme weather when England and Northern Europe fell victim to scorching temperatures. Recent events aside, it hasn't been a good year for Planet Earth. While monsoon rains have unleashed disastrous flooding in Bangladesh, East Africa was hit with a drought that's brought millions on the brink of famine. The climate is changing and the most alarming part is that scientists say the worst is yet to come.

The previous fundraising album by Minds Behind the Music included such stars as Simon Kirke of Bad Company, Mungo Jerry and Ric Sanders of Fairport Convention. Thanks to these legendary artists, the release saw mainstream distribution. Now Brad Walsh, Lorenzo Cabanizza, Jay Elle, Tom Tikka, The Remnants, Doctor Zee and many others have come together to raise awareness about the plight our planet is in. Since almost nothing speaks to humans more than music, the label and the artists are hoping that the world will listen ... before it's too late.

So make a difference, download the record and settle down with a nice environmentally friendly cup of musical tea. "Born Free" is an album of unique and special songs recorded especially for Minds Behind the Music. Enjoy the tunes, savor the message: Planet Earth needs your help.

The revenue from each purchased album will go toward Born Free Foundation's sustainability project that helps communities around the world to achieve more environmentally friendly future.

To find out more, visit: https://www.bornfree.org.uk/sustainability

Listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/5M9xZiIISmfFhAYnEcQMeo?si=7JLiNsf7SAm50JAKYDf8yQ

Listen on iMusic:
https://music.apple.com/fi/album/minds-behind-the-music-born-free/1625770416

